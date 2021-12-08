BE CAREFUL: Everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw

Although there is still 1 game pending to conclude the group stage of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League (Atalanta vs Villarreal will be played tomorrow), it is time to share all the details about the draw for the round of 16.

Pot 1 (leaders) and Pot 2 (sub-leaders). Teams that shared a group or those teams that are from the same country cannot be crossed. And let’s not forget that the away goal has already been eliminated as a tiebreaker (if there is global parity, overtime will be played and, subsequently, penalties).

The important casts that did not pass this stage and will be in the UEFA Europa League? RB Leipzig, Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and, above all, FC Barcelona (the others who already know that they fell to the Europa League are Sheriff and Zenit).

A great who was left without European competitions? AC Milan.

Now, we go to the relevant content of the note.

DATE AND TIME OF THE DRAW – EIGHTH CHAMPIONS

The draw will take place on Monday, December 13 at UEFA headquarters.

➦ Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 5:00 am.

➤ Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 6:00 am.

➔ Venezuela and Bolivia: 7:00 am.

➤ Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 8:00 am.

DRUM 1 (GROUP LEADERS)

Manchester City.

Liverpool.

Ajax.

Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich.

Manchester United.

Lille.

Juventus.

DRUM 2 (GROUP SUB-LEADERS)

PSG.

Atlético de Madrid.

Sporting from Portugal.

Inter.

Benfica.

Villarreal or Atalanta *.

Salzburg.

Chelsea.

* Pending resolution of Atalanta vs Villarreal (postponed due to snow). The second place ticket of group F. will be played. yellow Submarine It serves to draw or win, while only victory works for Gasperini’s team.

RESTRICTIONS

➦ Clubs from the same national federation (country) will not be able to face each other.

➦ Teams that have been in the same group cannot face each other.

DOUBLE-MATCH SERIES

They are still eliminatory roundtrips. The leaders, the teams in Pot 1, will close playing at home.

NO MORE AWAY GOALS

The away goal as a tiebreaker is no longer valid. So if a tie is tied after 180 minutes, we will go into overtime. And if nothing is resolved in the 30 minutes of the extension, it will be defined in penalties.

EIGHTH END DATES

➤ The first leg matches will be played on February 15/16 – February 22/23.

➤ The return matches will be played on 8/9 – 15/16 March.

➦ Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 2:00 pm.

➤ Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 3:00 pm.

➔ Venezuela and Bolivia: 4:00 pm.

➤ Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 5:00 pm.

Undefeated data. For the first time since the 2000/01 season, FC Barcelona were out of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Surpassed by Benfica and Bayern Munich.

Did you know…? Real Madrid have made it past the group stage in all, absolutely all, of their UEFA Champions League appearances.

Undefeated data. Ajax, Liverpool and Bayern Munich were the teams that finished the group stage with perfect stride: 18 out of 18 possible points.

Did you know…? Bayern Munich was the highest-scoring team (22) in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage. The Bavarian machine did it again.