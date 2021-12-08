Atleti survives towards the second round; Real Madrid, first

The mattress team advances as second place in Group B, while the merengue squad tied the first place in sector D

MADRID – The Atletico Madrid survived in Do Dragao, achieved a triumph of merit and, benefited by the defeat of Milan against Liverpool, survives in the Champions League where he accompanies him Real Madrid, who agrees as a group champion.

The continuity of Diego Pablo Simeone’s team was one of the few pending things. Together with Porto and Milan it was the bid for a single place. In addition, the last date had to determine the position of the Real Madrid and Inter or to dictate the third place between Leipzig and Club Brugge. Nothing more. Ajax and Liverpool maintained their full of triumphs. Six out of six.

Champions League results. ESPN

Almost to the limit Atlético stuck its neck out and expanded the Spanish representation in the qualifying rounds. As usual, one of the best versions of Simeone’s team took Porto. A direct, tense duel, which ended with two expulsions and an undisputed victory by the Atletico Madrid, who took advantage of the normality of Liverpool, who won in Milan. Without excuses.

The face to face stayed on Do Dragao almost an hour. Until Antoine Griezmann put the Atletico Madrid. The shock stirred, flushed. Jannik Carrasco was expelled and then Wendell left the Port with ten. The match was killed by the Spanish representative with the goals of Ángel Correa and Rodrigo de Paúl. In addition, Sergio Oliveira, from a penalty, made up the Portuguese defeat, which is going to the Europa League.

He did his thing the Liverpool that will go to eighth with an impeccable course. Despite the rotations of Jurgen Klopp the reds did not fail at Giusseppe Meazza. Milan took the lead with a goal from Fikayo Tomori but Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi turned the situation around and finished off for Milan, outside of Europe.

Real Madrid continues to do its thing. One more victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s team to leave his team as first in the group and Inter as second (2-0).

The white team survived the first part of the Italian team, which was better although the scoreboard favored the locals with the long distance from Toni Kroos.

Simone Inzaghi’s team options declined with the expulsion of Nicolo Barella at game time. Marco Asensio rounded off White’s victory with a great goal.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff, who will go to the Europa League, drew in Kiev against Shakhtar (1-1) who took advantage with Fernando’s goal that Nikolov neutralized in added time.

With nothing at stake, and with the Manchester City, as first, and the Paris Saint Germain second, it was Leipzig, in the debut of their new coach Achim Beierlorzer, who secured third place in Group A to play in the Europa League.

The German team led to the second defeat in the competition for Pep Guardiola’s team (2-1). The goals of the Hungarian Dominik Szoyboszlai and the Portuguese Andre Silva rewarded in the local push and punished the English relaxation that made up the score in the final stretch thanks to Riyad Mahrez and lost Kyle Walker, sent off in the last minutes.

Leipzig left Club Brugge without options, thrashed in the Parc des Princes (4-1). Mauricio Pochettino’s team took advantage of the procedure to enlarge the figures of Kylian Mbappe and Leo Messi, who each signed a double.

The French team accelerated from the start. Mbappe too. Messi scored the third shortly before the break. After the intermission, Mats Rits closed the gap for the Belgian team but with a quarter of an hour from the end, Messi converted a penalty previously committed on him.

Ajax extended their plenary session with another win. They overwhelmed Sporting (4-2) that accesses second to eighth. The pulse lasted at the Johan Cruyff Arena until shortly before the break. Ivorian Sebastien Haller put the Dutch team ahead with a penalty but Nuno Santos leveled at 23. But Antony’s goal shortly before half-time returned the initiative to Erik Ten Hag’s team, who rounded off their success later through David Neres and Steven Berghuis. Tabata, in the final section, made up the Portuguese defeat.

Borussia Dortmund will go to the Europa League, who beat Besiktas in an irrelevant match that praised the scoring spirit of Erling Haaland, who signed a double in just half an hour.

The Norwegian star was a substitute against a rival who is leaving Europe without any points. and that he played the second half with ten for the expulsion of Welinton. Donyell Malen put the German victory on track. Two goals from Marco Reus and another two from Haaland, dismissed Dortmund in a big way from the Champions League.