Ariana Grande’s Honeymoon … It’s Your High School End of Course Trip!

That 90% of North Americans are fascinated by Europe and dream of traveling through countries that are just a stone’s throw away is a reality, but we never imagined that this love for the old continent would bring us to Ariana Grande (28) and her new husband, Dalton Gómez, to a place that does not quite fit us as a destination for a honeymoon: Amsterdam.

Last Sunday, the singer published on her Instagram account a lot of photos of her honeymoon in the capital of Holland, which he wanted to share with all his followers. However, rather than choosing to publish different photos of them in a ‘pasteloso’ plan, he has decided to share with us the things that have attracted your attention from your trip, specifically landscapes and animals.

In the post, Ariana shared tons of photos that she and Dalton took while doing some sightseeing in the countryside and the city, stopping to discover the plants, animals, windmills and even giant clogs so characteristic of the country.

In one of the last photos, we can also see what the window of a ship that navigates through the city’s canal looks like. Could this have been your romantic accommodation?

In case you didn’t find out, the singer is She said “I do” on May 15 with her husband Dalton Gomez. He did it in a secret ceremony held in the house that the singer has in Montecito (the urbanization where all the VIPs live, including the Dukes of Sussex) and for a very small group of 20 guests. “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there and it’s It is natural for them to get married in Ari’s beautiful and historic home, “revealed a source close to them.

The singer’s representative told ‘People’ magazine that “They got married. All was small and intimate, less than 20 people. ANDI was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier“.

A few days later, it was she herself who shared the photos of her wedding and her dress on her social networks, making them the publication with the most likes in the Instagram story.