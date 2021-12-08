Ariana Grande recreated one of Britney Spears’ most iconic looks

Oops! She did it again, Ariana Grande knows how to get nostalgic and just re-created an iconic 2000s look, now one from Britney Spears.

It was the year 1999. TRL MTV was an important cultural touchstone, and the world knew Britney Spears as a chart-topping pop princess, not as a woman who had just freed herself from a much-talked-about guardianship.

The place? Pompano Beach, Florida. The occasion? A concert in which Spears appeared with her signature blonde hair in a pink top and white pants, cementing a moment in time with lip gloss and body gloss.

The pink look would become one of Spears’ most memorable stage costumes, and in honor of the Night of the 90s in The Voice, Ariana Grande did everything possible to pay tribute to that magical moment from the end of that decade.

How Ariana Grande recreated Britney’s look

Ariana Grande’s look included the same bubblegum pink rhinestone-embellished tube top and her flared white pants just like Britney’s, which also featured matching pink kneepad details.

But because Ari is Ari, she finished her look with her signature high ponytail and white boots. And it was not the only time that the singer took us back in time. A few weeks ago, Ariana Grande joined her coaches from The Voice on The Tonight Show and sang “Ooops! … I did it again ”.

Ari shared a close up of the look on Instagram, giving her followers a peek at her makeup and the rhinestone trim on her blouse.

Recall that in November, Ariana Grande paid tribute to another icon of the 2000s, Jennifer Garner’s character from 13 Going on 30 2004, Jenna Rink, in a multi-colored vintage Versace dress during the preliminary rounds of The Voice.

Garner performed Michael Jackson’s famous “Thriller” with the outfit, and while Grande didn’t do the same, the outfit hit all the right notes when it came to nostalgia.

