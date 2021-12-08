Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Jimmy Fallon Release Their Coronavirus Christmas Carol | Videoclip | Present

Christmas is here. Many have taken advantage of this December bridge to bring out their best festive decorations and mount the famous Christmas tree. Others were ahead of the events and have been enjoying this mandatory adornment for at least a week now.

Be that as it may, what is evident is that Christmas has arrived, and our favorite artists are well aware of that. Some of them are Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion, who join the list of Christmas carols of the year along with Jimmy Fallon and his It’s A … (Masked Christmas).

These three figures give us a Christmas song with a theme focused on the coronavirus. They highlight these festivities as an escape route and a way of forgetting everything we have been through during these months. They also remember how Christmas was last year. “It was a Christmas with masked women, we stayed at home, we covered our noses and covered our mouths. But Christmas has arrived”say some of his verses.

The rhythms that star in the Christmas carol are a fusion of synth sounds from the 80s and pop from the 2000s that turns listening into a nostalgic experience.

But It’s A … (Maked Christmas) It comes accompanied by a video clip that accompanies this feeling. It unites home scenes that remind us of those evenings by the fireplace, Christmas stories and hot chocolate. But they also provide a more humorous touch in which they appear giving everything in the snow. They also introduce characteristic elements of the theme, such as masks.

The launch of It’s A … (Masked Christmas) it has had a great reception among its fans. With only a few hours to live, the music video has exceeded 300,000 views. A figure that we are sure that it will not take long to increase as the minutes go by.

Ariana Grande has always shown to have a friendship with the television host. In fact, in their program they have given us the odd moment. It is evident that they have a great time whenever they meet again. If they also do it to give life to a Christmas carol, the experience is even more fun.

Officially, Christmas has arrived, and the Christmas carol of Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon and Megan Thee Stallion looks to become the soundtrack of all its fans at this time of year.