Apple would renew its line of iPad and Apple Watch in 2022, and these would be the new models | Technology

These would be all the iPad and Apple Watch models that those of Cupertino would launch in 2022, and there are for all audiences

It seems that Apple will bet very strongly on 2022, and it is that to the recently launched new models of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, we would have to add new iPad and also different versions of its famous smart watch.

As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman assures, via wccftech, Apple would not only launch the Watch Series 8 as usual year after year, but would also bet for another entry of its economic watch and for a “robust” version for lovers of extreme sports.

While not provide any details on specific elements of watches, commented that the Apple Watch input range will continue to maintain a moderately affordable price but not including certain high-level features such as EKG functionality. Currently the Apple Watch can be purchased at the Apple store at a recommended price of 299 euros.

Another of the smart watches would be a scratch and shock resistant Apple Watch, more designed for those who love extreme sports or who do not want to worry that their smart watch stops working due to some kind of carelessness when doing their activities.

And obviously Apple would launch the Watch Series 8 in the last part of the year, as usual.

On the other hand, the same source assures that those of Cupertino they plan to update three of their iPad models next year, Specifically an iPad Pro would come with wireless charging an entry-level iPad and iPad Air 5.

The star launch would be that iPad Pro redesigned in 2022 that would be compatible with wireless charging.

The other star would be an iPad Air 5 that could go back to betting on an LCD panel and since the recent model brought important design changes, it is expected that the new iteration will not be very risky in this regard in new functionalities. Of course, it would have the A15 Bionic chip and 5G.