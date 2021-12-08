Another Side of Navajo Medicine | Sonora News

Better known as healers, they are the holders of the truth about the Navajo way of life. Through their words, they teach people the principles of goodness and prosperity. For this reason, they are people of great importance, not only because they have knowledge of herbal medicine, but because they preserve the traditions and beliefs of this people in Arizona.

Likewise, when a healer is called to perform a healing ceremony, he not only comes prepared to relieve the person, but also to tell the story of the people and their beginning. At this time, questions will be answered about life and everything that has to do with the existence of man on earth. It will tell the young and remind the older ones that the harmony of life, the universe, and the order of all things is extremely important to the well-being of the individual.

The Hatałii They are people who have spent a long time cultivating ceremonial procedures. They must learn songs, prayers, the different types of herbs for healing, make trips to different areas of the country, obtain necessary items for their bag of sacred medicines; they must also be purified by many hours of contemplation in the ‘Sweat shack’.

Those who are dedicated to this field of medicine, assure that respect and faith must be kept to the ‘Great spirit’ and even themselves to be able to heal, since the faith that the sick person has in them is essential to render the service of healing.

If you are in Arizona, do not hesitate to visit the Navajo, as they treasure an endless amount of culture and tradition that many love.

More information: Discovernavajo.com