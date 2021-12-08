Anne Hathaway wears long boots like Pretty Woman in the 90s

Anne Hathaway is in full production of his next series for Apple TV +, WeCrashed, where he will play Rebekah Neumann, the wife of Adam Neumann, the founder of WeWork (yes, the story is based on real events). If you read the newspapers, you already know in advance that this series promises a really interesting story, but thanks to the latest images of the American actress, we also know that fashion is guaranteed.

In recent weeks, actress Anne Hathaway in New York during filming. Leggings, flared pants, romantic blouses, their appearances have been a real inspiration parade for looks everyday. Warning: the most recent photos probably evoke more of a costume, but you have to pay attention, because it brings back those mythical ones Boots from the movie Pretty Woman (1990).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Anne Hathaway is seen on set filming ‘WeCrashed’ in Midtown on June 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham / GC Images) Gotham

Ultra long, outrageous, with a patent leather effect, these boots defined the iconic look of Julia Roberts on Pretty Woman during the film directed by Gary Marshall. Although the protagonist took them prior to her transformation into a more elegant version of herself, the first outfit from Vivian Ward continues to be a reference of the nineties, and even more so with this footwear that marked a trend that survives to this day.

Now, Anne Hathaway he wears them on the set of WeCrashed in the middle of a scene that seems to be the climax of the series’ plot. Hathaway has (fictitious) blood on his face and is seen with sloppy makeup (on purpose), but keep an eye on his look which, in fact, is very Vivian Ward on set: blonde wig, leopard print teddy coat, matching red miniskirt -also with Animal Print– and a bustier with shiny details.

Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman with Her Patent Leather Boots. Sunset boulevard

The cherry of the cake? Of course these boots over the knee that were seen on the autumn / winter 2020 catwalk Ready to wear from Saint Laurent, announcing since then the return of a classic 90s that will surely emerge with the premiere of WeCrashed on Apple TV +.