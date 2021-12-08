Android 12 status on Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones

There are more and more Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO models that are already testing the novelties of Android 12. A list that does not stop growing and that shows us the current status of this deployment.

The team of XIAOMIUI has published the updated list detailing all those smartphones of the brand that already have or will have a ROM based on Android 12. An extensive list that accurately details both the terminals that have already been awarded and those that will never receive this update.

Practically all the models presented during 2021 are already testing the internal betas based on this Android update. Xiaomi’s development team is working hard to bring us these news as soon as possible, whether on MIUI 12.5 or MIUI 13.

Xiaomi models in preparation Android 12 stable ROM

The models listed below will be the first to update to Android 12:

Xiaomi Mi 11i, Mi 11X Pro

Redmi K40 Pro, K40 Pro +

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra

My 10S

LITTLE F3

Mix 4

Models with closed beta ROM

The following smartphones already have internal ROMs released that are in beta and are based on Android 12:

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Pro / Ultra Series

Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro Series

Redmi K30 series

Redmi Note 10 / 10T

Xiaomi Civi

Currently Xiaomi is internally testing Android 12 in most of its catalog. Virtually all Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models less than two years old will be updated to Android 12.

