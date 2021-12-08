And now comes Sylvester Stallone’s version of Rocky IV

MEXICO CITY.

Thanks to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the so-called director’s cuttings – versions of the film as envisioned by its filmmaker – are on everyone’s lips again. And the next to show his Director’s Cut will be Sylvester Stallone. In fact, he has already completed Rocky IV’s Stallone’s Cut, coinciding with the film’s 35th anniversary.

A few months ago, an actor and director reported that he was working on a extended version of the fourth Rocky movie, with the intention of being released in November, coinciding with the film’s theatrical release 35 years ago. Now, Stallone has confirmed that the new assembly is already finished.

The veteran actor posted a video on Instagram in which he appears in the editing room next to which he wrote: “Last day to complete Rocky IV. Prepare for the roar!” This means that the movie is already complete, although at the moment no release date has been announced.

It will never be complete. I’ve said this before, you can always go back and watch a movie you made 50 years ago and say, ‘I have to re-edit this. “All directors feel the same,” explains Stallone in the video, before thanking the opportunity. of being able to complete his original vision for Rocky IV so long later, something most filmmakers don’t have access to.

It’s not about making a movie, it’s about remaking it. Unfortunately, you run out of time, and you run out of money. They basically kick you out of the room. You almost never have the opportunity to complete your work, but in this case, I had it, and I am very grateful, “he said.

Among the changes to Rocky IV’s Stallone’s Cut are several added scenes, including a new fight between Rocky and Ivan Drago, and others eliminated, such as Paulie’s pet robot, which has been left out of the footage.