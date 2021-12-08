An animated map shows the flow of ocean plastic (VIDEO)

The result of innovative study techniques, the map shows the location and concentration of the plastic that floated in the oceans between April 2017 and September 2018.

NASA published an animated map on December 4 that shows the flow of ocean plastic and highlights the magnitude of pollution of marine waters worldwide. Such representation was made possible thanks to a new method of quantifying the volumes of this substance, developed by a group of researchers from the University of Michigan (USA).

The map details the location and concentration of the plastic that floated in the oceans between April 2017 and September 2018. The data for the animated representation were collected, between 38 degrees north latitude and 38 degrees south latitude, by eight microsatellites from the Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System (CYGNSS) hurricane prediction system.

How was the map shaped?

Scientists normally calculate the amount of plastic waste in marine waters by collecting it by trawl nets. In this case, an innovative technique was used: the specialists analyzed radio signals emitted by GPS satellites, which were reflected off the ocean surface and then captured by CYGNSS.

Thus, the experts were able to calculate roughness from the sea surface. The point is that if there is plastic or other debris, then the waves fade, which makes the surface less agitated.

“In cleaner waters there are a high degree of coincidence between the roughness of the ocean and the speed of the wind. But as we move into the great garbage patch in the Pacific, we see a greater discrepancy between measurements of wind speed and surface roughness, “explained Chris Ruf, one of the study’s authors.

According to estimates presented in the statement on the investigation, about eight million tons of plastic end up every year in the ocean through rivers and beaches.