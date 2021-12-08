America stopped Cordova-Antuna exchange due to the anger of the fans; Chivas presses

The exchange they planned America and Guadalajara by the players Sebastian Cordova and Uriel antuna, has cooled down. And it is that Eagles They have stopped the operation when realizing that their followers have been very hard with the possible arrival of the ‘Sorcerer‘ to Coapa, making itself felt on social networks with the hashtag #AntunaNoFirmes, which was a national trend in recent days.

RECORD could know that while Chivas press at Eagles to ‘send’ them to Antuna, being one of the footballers who no longer enters their plans for the Clausura 2022 Tournament, in the Nest things are being thought better. Even the azulcrema directive is willing to convince the highest command of the team, if necessary, to show him that Uriel He is not the right player to wear the team colors.

What is a fact is that in America they no longer contemplate Cordova, who last contest wore the ’10’ jacket on his back, but far from doing it with his best football, Sebastian disappointed, so they offer it to the highest bidder in a trade that can benefit both parties.

AND Marcelo Michel Leaño, Atletico coach, is very insistent in being able to count on Cordova, keeps pressuring its board of directors, because in addition to having debuted in Necaxa a few years ago, he believed that it is the creative element that he lacks and that he can exploit at the front by making a good pair with Alexis vega.

Santiago Solari, strategist of the Eagles, seeks to shore up its staff, form a more competitive group for the Closing 2022, and for this reason, he has requested a right-wing midfielder and a midfielder as a priority.

