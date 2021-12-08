Amber Heard: Johnny Depp Gains Access to Amber Heard’s Phone; will show that the beatings were “false” | Present

The case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues to be talked about, although it has been a while since their separation, things remain unresolved in the legal field.

And is that the news that Johnny physically abused Amber surprised not only the majority of his followers worldwide, but also the people in the film industry who used to work with him.

In fact, his ex-wife’s statements were so serious that some producers refused to work with him again.

After his career was affected, he had no choice but to seek, by all means, a way to prove his innocence, and it was so recently the news was released that he gained access to Heard’s phone, and now he will be able to review everything there, in order to verify that the injuries that “he did” were edited.





The actress accused Johnny of physical violence / Internet It should be remembered that this is a decisive advance for her actor, because to date she continues to face a lawsuit for defamation of $ 50 million against Heard, Depp is completely sure that his ex-wife tampered with photos purporting to show that she was beaten by him in 2015. "Heard's attorney has repeatedly used these fake photographs in the deposition," alleged Depp's attorney, Benjamin Chew, in Fairfax County, Virginia Circuit Court in a court docket. Adding that the LAPD He "disavowed the photographs" and "said they did not represent what they saw." In fact, the same defense of Depp accuses that "Heard and his friends" edited the images, with the help of "A photo editing application called Photo 3 that can easily manipulate images, such as showing bruises where they didn't really exist."



According to the actor, Amber edited the photos to "look" like she had been beaten. / Internet In 2015, thanks to those images of Heard seemingly beaten, she won a temporary restraining order and a $ 7 million divorce settlement. Something that for Depp's defense is only about scams. It should be noted that to verify that the images are false, an editing expert will review the phone and see if they can find evidence of tampering in the photos. Finally, it will be in 2022 when the final judgment agrees with one of the two.