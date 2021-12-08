Amazon shreds the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and some helmets

And, all this, without missing a AMOLED screen of a very high quality that allows you to view all kinds of content in an excellent way regardless of the brightness of the place where you are. And, of course, this lightweight Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch also has all the necessary security options so that you can be calm in your day-to-day life. These range from protection against water until it is compatible with military grade certificate against falls and shocks.

The smart watch we are talking about is the latest version that the Korean firm has launched on the market and it includes a WearOS-based operating system It allows the installation of a large number of applications and it works like a charm. In addition, much more advanced options for measuring and monitoring health have been added, and an example of what we are saying is the new bioactive sensor from Samsung that allows from performing ECG functions to knowing your blood pressure.

The offer for this Samsung Galaxy

Right now this accessory has an excellent offer since you can save 33% of the price it has including a gift that we will talk about later. The point is that you only have to pay 259 euros to have it at home, and without adding anything for shipping if you have a Prime account. An ideal option as a Christmas gift since it is the best promotion we have seen for this product on Amazon to date. This is the link you have to use to not miss this occasion:

A great gift with the watch

Specifically, they are headphones that you will be able to get for free if you take the opportunity of what we are talking about. The specific model is the new Samsung Galaxy Buds2, which match perfectly in their color with the smart watch they accompany. This is a model that has options as interesting as one autonomy that exceeds ten hours no problem; has cactive noise cancellation so that nothing bothers you while listening to music; and even answering calls in a very liquid way since it has three microphones that ensure that everyone will hear perfectly.

Without a doubt we are talking about an excellent opportunity since you can get a shot of two of the most accessories modern offered by the Korean company Samsung in the market and, among other things, both devices offer excellent compatibility with both phones with operating system Android like those that use ios. Therefore, we believe that this is an excellent gift and that it can perfectly solve any headache this Christmas.