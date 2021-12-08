Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, December 07

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of Amazon prime we usually go easy and aim for what’s new.

1. Joe bell

The true story of a small-town working-class father who embarks on a solo walk across the United States to make a crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

Four. Proposition

Margaret (Sandra Bullock) is a powerful and strict New York City editor who, due to a visa problem, suddenly faces deportation to her native Canada. In order to avoid it and to be able to keep her visa in the United States, the astute executive declares that she is engaged to her young assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), whom she has tortured for years. Andrew agrees to participate in the charade, but with some conditions. The “couple” then went to Alaska to meet his peculiar family and the city executive, used to having everything under control, finds herself immersed in surreal situations that escape any known logic. With wedding plans on the way and an immigration agent in their wake, Margaret and Andrew vow to stick with the planned plan despite the consequences.

5. The Christmas Edition

It’s Christmas and Jackie, an up-and-coming journalist, discovers her life is at a crossroads until she finds an unexpected opportunity: running a small-town Alaskan newspaper. Jackie decides to give it a try and moves to the perfect little town. Through a series of holiday articles, you can quickly return the newspaper to profitability and soon fall in love … with both your new home and the handsome son of the former newspaper owner. However, when her old boss announces plans to take over the newspaper, Jackie will need a Christmas miracle to save him.

6. Tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

7. Christmas and other holidays to avoid

Boyd Mitchler and his family have to spend Christmas with their distant relatives misfits. Realizing that he left all the gifts for his son at home he goes out with his father to look for them in an attempt to make a perfect 8 hour trip before sunrise.

8. The water carrier

A 31-year-old boy, Bobby Boucher, is continually tormented by the players of the varsity team for which he works as a water carrier, due to his strange character (caused by his mother’s overprotectiveness) and to the indifference of the coach. When a new coach arrives at the team, he convinces him to play as a defense and unleash all the contained rage that he carries inside.

9. There you will find me

Finley, a talented and aspiring violinist, meets Beckett, a famous young movie star, on her way to her university semester program abroad in a small coastal town in Ireland. An unexpected romance arises when heartthrob Beckett leads the tense Finley on an adventurous awakening and she encourages him to take charge of his future, until the pressures of his stardom get in the way.

10. Dear christmas

Natalie does a podcast and comes home for Christmas to meet Jack, a local firefighter. (FILMAFFINITY)

