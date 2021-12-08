Amanda Seyfried follows in the footsteps of Emma Stone: Hollywood hallucinates

















Nominations for the Oscars 2021 They were made public this morning with a great winner among the candidates for the award for best supporting actress. Amanda Seyfried has become the great favorite to add the award to her record, taking over from other great names in Hollywood who were distinguished with such honor as Emma Stone receiving in 2017 for best actress. The Pennsylvania-born artist is opting to receive the same award that was once won by other greats such as Anne Hathaway or Angelina Jolie; at a gala that will be marked again by the pandemic leaving a celebration similar to the one of the Grammy of the past dawn.

Her role in ‘Mank’ may earn the American actress her first “golden statuette”, starting to write his name on Hollywood at 35 after participating in several important projects such as ‘Mama Mia!’ in the two deliveries of production. A race you can remember keeping your distance to an Emma Stone who got her first award in 2017 for best actress thanks to ‘La La Land’ and the immeasurable success of the musical with Ryan Gosling.

Amanda Seyfried’s fight to get her first Oscar as best supporting actress will not be easy, with several candidates very well positioned to compete for favoritism to that of Pennsylvania. Maria Bakalova (Borat 2), Glenn Close (Hillbilly: A Rural Elegy), Olivia Colman (The father) and Yuh Jung Youn (Minari) round out the quintet of nominees to get a distinction worth its weight in gold. Meanwhile, to get hold of it most prized award for best actress, the five candidates to receive the Badge Emma Stone earned in 2017 They are: Viola Davis, Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby, Frances McDormand and Carey Mulligan.

A night on April 26 that promises to bring a lot of emotion in an atmosphere totally different from what the Oscars were used to. because of the pandemic. The film academy seeks to keep Hollywood alive despite all the economic problems they are having on the big screen, confident that normalcy will return as soon as possible. A different red carpet in which to show off the best model again, and the name of Amanda Seyfried as one of the great candidates to succeed.