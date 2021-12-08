All the details of the Legacy of Thieves Collection

As you already knew, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, as well as The lost legacywill arrive on PS5 and PC next year in the bundle of Legacy of Thieves Collection. Thus, PlayStation has revealed more information regarding technical performance and how to upgrade the PS4 version to the new generation one.

To start, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will have three different performance modes on PlayStation 5. These are:

-Fidelity mode: 4K 30 FPS

-Performance mode: 60 FPS

-Performance + Mode: 1080p 120 FPS

With this, PS5 users will be able to enjoy reduced loading times thanks to the console’s SSD. Similarly, 3D audio is already included, but you will need a television or headphones compatible with this technology. Lastly, gamers will also be more immersed in this experience thanks to the use of the DualSense with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

While you can acquire Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for $ 49.99 dollars, both physical and digital, those who already have in their possession Uncharted 4, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy or the PS4 bundle that includes these two titles, they will be able to pay only $ 10 dollars to access the collection on PS5. However, those who downloaded Uncharted 4 thanks to PlayStation Plus, they will not be able to use this update.

As if that were not enough, those who acquire a copy of this collection before February 3, 2022, will receive a ticket to see the movie of Uncharted. However, this is only valid for people living in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. Similarly, it has been reaffirmed that the Uncharted 4 multiplayer will not be available in this collection.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection coming to PS5 on January 28, 2022. On the other hand, the PC version is expected to be available sometime next year. In related topics, here you can find out when the movie of Uncharted to Mexico. Similarly, Naughty Dog will continue to make more games in this series.

Editor’s Note:

This collection looks like a fairly standard update, and aimed at those who did not have the opportunity to enjoy these two titles on PS4. If you’ve already experienced these adventures, there’s not much of an incentive, other than visual, to make the leap to the PS5 versions.

Via: PlayStation