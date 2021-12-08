Alfredo Talavera causes loss of the Tricolor for the duel against Chile

The goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera caused loss of the Mexican team to face chili due to a muscle injury.

Through a statement, the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) detailed that Talavera He has an injury to his right thigh, which is why it was decided that he would withdraw for the friendly match on Wednesday.

“The Sports General Directorate informs that Alfredo Talavera causes a drop in the concentration of the Mexican National Team that will play the MexTour preparation match against Chile,” they pointed out.

The player appeared at the concentration with an injury to the right thigh, and after the evaluation, in agreement with his club, his withdrawal was determined, “added the FMF in the statement.

The team led by Gerardo Tata Martino has as options in the national goal to Luis Malagon (Necaxa) and Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna).

The Mexican Soccer Team will face this Wednesday, December 8, its similar of chili on Austin, Texas, in what will be the last game of the year for the national representative.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital