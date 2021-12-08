Alfredo ‘El Chango’ Moreno dies: what happened to the former footballer

The family of Mexican soccer is in mourning this Wednesday, December 8 with devastating news, since Alfredo “Chango” Moreno died at 41 years of age, who was a footballer in various Liga MX clubs such as América, Xolos and Necaxa, to name a few.

What did Alfredo Moreno die of?

On November 30, Alfredo Moreno underwent emergency surgery due to obstruction in the gallbladder, but during surgery a tumor in the intestines area, for which the support of the community was requested to donate blood and platelets.

It was budgeted that once he recovered from biliary surgery, Moreno would undergo chemotherapies to face the cancerous tumor. Since then hospitalized, unfortunately this December 8, the death of Chango Moreno on social networks, Atlético San Luis being one of the first clubs to offer condolences.

???? | We deeply regret the sensitive death of Alfredo “Chango” Moreno, a historic soccer player from Potosí. We express our sincerest condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/FBoHS99yue – Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) December 8, 2021

Who was Alfredo ‘Chango’ Moreno?

Born in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, on January 12, 1980, Alfredo David Moreno Rojas He made his professional debut as a footballer in his native country with one of the biggest clubs such as Boca Juniors, this in September 1999, to later defend the Racing shirt.

Already in the new century, in 2001 the adventure of the nicknamed Chango Moreno for the MX League with Necaxa, a club in which he had a very brief first stage but returned for 2003. From then on he made Mexico his home and played in the teams San Luis, America, Atlas, Xolos, Puebla and Veracruz, to finish in Ascenso MX with Celaya.

Champion of the Apertura 2012 with Club Tijuana, Alfredo Moreno retired in 2018 and adopted the city of Aguscalientes as his residence, where unfortunately died in a hospital this December 8, 2021. Rest in peace.

Condolences for the death of Chango Moreno

The samples of mourning and affection towards the deceased footballer did not wait, especially with such a long history in different clubs in our country, for this reason they were published on social networks obituaries in memory of Alfredo Moreno.