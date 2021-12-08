Alexis Peña appeared at the start of pre-season training in Cruz Azul

Chivas de Guadalajara Since Monday, he summoned his players to the Verde Valle facilities for the first contact for the Closing 2022. Both yesterday and today, the elements of the Michel Leaño they underwent various medical examinations before the start of pre-season training.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

Other teams of the MX League they are following the same line at this stage of the year. From Blue Cross Coach Juan Reynoso He also called his players to a group from this Tuesday, December 7, to the facilities of La Noria, training place for the last champion in the Guardians 2021.

One of the images of the day was left by the arrival at the Alexis Pena, player belonging to Chivas and whose contract with La Maquina expires in this month of December. Both institutions have not yet reached a final agreement and the defender had to report with the Flock, which is why the question arises: Why did you show up with Cruz Azul?

And it is that the transfer for a year with the cement troop ends on December 31, that is, in 24 days, time in which both groups will have to sit down to negotiate to settle the future of the Mexican defender. Although Cruz Azul has shown interest in retaining him, they have not yet made an offer.

Chivas, for his part, is about to let him go and get a good capital for his transfer; However, the extension of an assignment with another purchase option between the lines is not ruled out. The truth is that the rojiblancos do not have among their plans the return of a player who left the club for his acts of indiscipline.