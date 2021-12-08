Adele, BTS and Lil Nas X triumphed at the People’s Choice Awards

The People’s Choice Awards 2021 were held on Tuesday night, which was held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. The event honored the best of television, pop culture, movies and music of the year that ended.

Among the winners of the gala were Adele as Female Artist, BTS as Group of the Year, and Lil Nas X as Male Artist.

The British singer could not be present at the ceremony, but sent a video to thank her followers for their support. Thank you very much People’s Choice Awards. This is amazing. Thank you for supporting the fans, I really appreciate it. Happy holidays and I hope to see you soon.

This is the third time the K-pop band has won the Group of the Year award, previously they had won it in 2018 and 2020. BTS also won in the Music Video and Song of the Year categories.

This is the first time Lil Nas X has won a People’s Choice Awards. The announcement of his triumph as Male Artist of the Year was made through the official website of the event and not during the live broadcast.

Fans were able to support – by online voting – their favorite artists in all 40 categories until November 17.

Among the top nominations were movie stars Florence Pugh, Eddie Murphy and Emma Stone. Latin America also had an important place in the awards thanks to the nominations of Kunno, Calle y Poché, Sebastián Villalobos, Santi Maratea, Daniela Nicolás, Alex Tienda, Carolina Dementiev and Karina Ramos.

Full list of winners:

People’s Champion Award: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Fashion Icon Award: Kim Kardashian

Music Icon Award: Christina Aguilera

People’s Icon of 2021: Halle Berry

2021 Latino Influencer: Calle y Poché

Films

Male Movie Star: Dwayne Johnson – Jungle cruise

Action Movie Star: Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Comedy Act of 2021: Chelsea Handler – Vaccinated and Horny Tour

Day Program 2021: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Female Movie Star: Scarlett Johansson – Black widow

2021 movie: Black widow

2021 Comedy Movie Star: Dwayne Johnson – Jungle cruise

2021 Action Movie: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

2021 Comedy Movie: Free guy

2021 Drama Movie: Cruella

2021 Family Movie: Luca

Drama Movie Star of 2021: Kevin Hart – Fatherhood

TV

Male Television Star: Tom Hiddleston – Loki

2021 Show: Loki

Reality Show of 2021: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

2021 Drama Show: Grey’s Anatomy

2021 Comedy Show: Never have i ever

2021 Female TV Star: Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

2021 TV Drama Star: Chase Stokes – Outer Banks

Night Talk Show of 2021: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Reality Star of 2021: Khloé Kardashian – Keeping Up With the Kardashians

2021 Competition Show: The Voice

The show that deserves to be seen in a 2021 sit-in: Squid Game

Sci-Fi / Fantasy Show 2021: Lucifer

2021 TV Comedy Star: Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

2021 Contest Competitor: JoJo Siwa – Dancing With the Stars

Music

2021 Female Artist: Adele

2021 Country Artist: Blake Shelton

2021 Male Artist: Lil Nas X

2021 Group: BTS

Song of 2021: Butter – BTS

2021 Album: Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

2021 Latino Artist: Bad Bunny

New Artist of 2021: Olivia Rodrigo

2021 Music Video: Butter – BTS

2021 Collaboration: “STAY” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Pop culture

2021 Social Artist: Britney Spears

2021 Pop Special: Friends: The Reunion – The One Where They Get Back Together

2021 Game Changer: Simone Biles

The Pop Podcast of 2021: Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news that they do not want you to read remains at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!