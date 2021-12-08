Adele, BTS and Lil Nas X triumphed at the People’s Choice Awards
The People’s Choice Awards 2021 were held on Tuesday night, which was held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. The event honored the best of television, pop culture, movies and music of the year that ended.
Among the winners of the gala were Adele as Female Artist, BTS as Group of the Year, and Lil Nas X as Male Artist.
The British singer could not be present at the ceremony, but sent a video to thank her followers for their support. Thank you very much People’s Choice Awards. This is amazing. Thank you for supporting the fans, I really appreciate it. Happy holidays and I hope to see you soon.
This is the third time the K-pop band has won the Group of the Year award, previously they had won it in 2018 and 2020. BTS also won in the Music Video and Song of the Year categories.
This is the first time Lil Nas X has won a People’s Choice Awards. The announcement of his triumph as Male Artist of the Year was made through the official website of the event and not during the live broadcast.
Fans were able to support – by online voting – their favorite artists in all 40 categories until November 17.
Among the top nominations were movie stars Florence Pugh, Eddie Murphy and Emma Stone. Latin America also had an important place in the awards thanks to the nominations of Kunno, Calle y Poché, Sebastián Villalobos, Santi Maratea, Daniela Nicolás, Alex Tienda, Carolina Dementiev and Karina Ramos.
Full list of winners:
People’s Champion Award: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Fashion Icon Award: Kim Kardashian
Music Icon Award: Christina Aguilera
People’s Icon of 2021: Halle Berry
2021 Latino Influencer: Calle y Poché
Films
Male Movie Star: Dwayne Johnson – Jungle cruise
Action Movie Star: Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Comedy Act of 2021: Chelsea Handler – Vaccinated and Horny Tour
Day Program 2021: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Female Movie Star: Scarlett Johansson – Black widow
2021 movie: Black widow
2021 Comedy Movie Star: Dwayne Johnson – Jungle cruise
2021 Action Movie: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
2021 Comedy Movie: Free guy
2021 Drama Movie: Cruella
2021 Family Movie: Luca
Drama Movie Star of 2021: Kevin Hart – Fatherhood
TV
Male Television Star: Tom Hiddleston – Loki
2021 Show: Loki
Reality Show of 2021: Keeping Up With the Kardashians
2021 Drama Show: Grey’s Anatomy
2021 Comedy Show: Never have i ever
2021 Female TV Star: Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
2021 TV Drama Star: Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
Night Talk Show of 2021: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Reality Star of 2021: Khloé Kardashian – Keeping Up With the Kardashians
2021 Competition Show: The Voice
The show that deserves to be seen in a 2021 sit-in: Squid Game
Sci-Fi / Fantasy Show 2021: Lucifer
2021 TV Comedy Star: Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
2021 Contest Competitor: JoJo Siwa – Dancing With the Stars
Music
2021 Female Artist: Adele
2021 Country Artist: Blake Shelton
2021 Male Artist: Lil Nas X
2021 Group: BTS
Song of 2021: Butter – BTS
2021 Album: Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
2021 Latino Artist: Bad Bunny
New Artist of 2021: Olivia Rodrigo
2021 Music Video: Butter – BTS
2021 Collaboration: “STAY” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Pop culture
2021 Social Artist: Britney Spears
2021 Pop Special: Friends: The Reunion – The One Where They Get Back Together
2021 Game Changer: Simone Biles
The Pop Podcast of 2021: Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain