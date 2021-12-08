“A very peculiar wedding”: Sheryl Ruvio gave an advance on what is coming for her big day

USA – Sheryl Rubio is one of the Latin American influencers that has the most attention and public, not only in Venezuela and Latin America (where it has initially been known), but also in the United States. After her successful starring in “Somos Tú y Yo” and, later, acted in “La Casa De Las Flores”, the famous actress boosted her career to unsuspected levels.

Today, he has become one of the most curious personalities in the entertainment world. Having had more than half a decade of relationship with Lasso, many were the impressions that fans had about their relationship with Lucas shapiro: an American with whom she became engaged in late 2019, less than a year after starting her successful relationship.

Since then, Sheryl Rubio He has not stopped showing the great personal and emotional growth that he has had. Such has been the case that, after all the controversy that originated because of their breakup, many were those who were moved by the news of their new beginning. One that not only gave rise to one of the most exciting weddings of all the entertainment of the Latin American web, but that today continues to give a lot to talk about.

Now, regarding the 2 years at home that he has, Rubio has been showing what is coming in his ostentatious lifestyle. And it is that, after marrying by civil, now comes the church wedding; a testimony and a promise of love that has certainly been told like a typical fairy tale. Therefore, the talented Venezuelan actress has not been able to hide her emotion and, as expected, the first thing she has shown has been her dress options.

In a post that Sheryl Rubio did recently on her official Instagram profile, you can see the singer also wearing a beautiful white dress, appropriate for her skinny-small-body. With a smile in front of the mirror, he has shown the great happiness that floods his life today and, as expected, the followers have been amazed. Wonder that, clearly, they expressed in reactions.

About this particular moment in her life, the Venezuelan said the following: “The ShapiRubio wedding is getting closer and I’m getting more and more nervous. Despite the fact that we are already married, the big celebrations make me very anxious ”. “We are going to have a rather peculiar wedding and I can’t wait to start uploading videos to my channel to take you on the path of what the whole process is to make the wedding of your dreams,” he expressed with great emotion, thus giving a preamble. really intriguing.