A Twitch streamer spends a whole week saying only Mario’s name

Twitch is also known for being the best current platform to make direct of anything, because of the follies of its content creators. It had been a long time since no user planned any madness on the platform, but Nicro has come to make that difference. East streamer Canadian is known for playing competitive games and for making speedruns from Super Mario. What’s more, is the first person to break the record of finishing Super mario odyssey in just one hour. And now he embarks on the adventure of repeating the word “Mario”, in honor of the name of the protagonist of the popular game, as your subscribers tell you.

Nicro was out of the world streaming nine months to take care of personal affairs, but now it returns more powerful than ever. After this hiatus as a content creator on Twitch, this streamer returned on December 1 to the platform with a new goal: to dazzle your audience. Thus, the common thread of his direct ie the word “Mario” for every bit, donation or subscription. To date, he has been able to pronounce almost 400,000 Marios and continues to increase.

Thus, it has been live for more than 127 hours, including hours of sleep, all thanks to the Marios of your audience. According to account, his main objective is to accumulate a total of 550,000 Mario. In this way, he combines his Marios with other words, such as references to the music of the franchise; Chris Pratt, who will play Mario in the next film, with the catchphrase It’s me, Mario (It’s me Mario); to the rivar of Mario, Wario, played by Logan Paul and various expletives.

Likewise, Nicro, dressed in a super mario cosplay with the addition of the cap of Super mario odyssey and the blue dungarees, is doing this subaton adequately. After so many hours of live, the streamer he already jokes that he is going to lose one’s head, and that saying the word “Mario” so much is going to drive him crazy, for which later he begins to pray in his name.

On the other hand, the space in which the stream It is made up of a cardboard cutout of the protagonist from the series holding a gift and a Christmas-themed dress. In addition, it has a basket that helps you energize live shows, in which shoot several balls as if Wii Sports live and thus spend more time without losing your head.

This marathon on Twitch it is not a novelty, because users like Ninja or Ludwig have tried to improve themselves by staying the maximum possible hours in front of the camera. In addition, in these prolonged live shows, what they try is to achieve the maximum number of subscribers and thus achieve a world record. Do you think Nicro will be able to surpass the greats of Twitch? Find out by following him on his official twitch account.