8 Christmas killer movies that will make you cringe

Yes there are quite a few twisted minds that created killer christmas movies and crimes, and those are exactly what you need to see if you’ve already been through a Home Alone marathon and are tired of Christmas carols, decorations, and stories with positive messages.

Christmas is to be with the family, to give, to reflect on everything that we live in the year and so that you become the favorite uncle with the gifts of your nephews, but all that can saturate you and, from time to time, also it’s good to be distracted by other things and slightly darker themes. But you don’t have to become a hater of the season, a good movie can make a big difference.

There’s a lot action movies that are considered Christmas, there are horror ones and, believe it or not, there are also a few that take advantage of the season to present the most brutal murderers, some even use the famous red and white Santa Claus suit to attack their victims (because the concept of man that sneaks into your house while you sleep is perfect for a killer story).

The Christmas killer movies you should see:

Black christmas

This 2019 movie is a remake of the 70s classic. Starring Imogen Poots and Brittany O’Grady (from The White Lotus), this film follows a group of university students who stay in the school dormitories during the holidays, there, they begin to be stalked by a stranger who begins to kill them one by one, and which appears to be part of a mysterious conspiracy that they must reveal in order to survive.

The shining

Ok, it’s not exactly Christmas, but it’s winter break. The Shining is one of the most iconic films of the 80s and one of the most famous adaptations of novels by Stephen King. Here, Jack nicholson gives life to a man who agrees to spend the winter season taking care of a hotel in the mountains accompanied by his family, but what would be a time to rest and recover turns into a nightmare when Jack goes crazy and begins to pursue his wife and son .

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

This is another case where the story takes place around the Christmas holidays. This movie, with Kiernan Shipka, Emma Roberts and Lucy Boynton, follow two students who discover a mysterious evil force when they have to be left alone in their boarding school during the Winter Break. History is full of twists and turns and death, and in the end everything is darker than you think.

Game over

Santa Claus is a murderer in this French film from the 1980s. Written and directed by Rene Manzor, the film follows Thomas (Alain Lalanne), a precocious child who is left alone with his grandfather on Christmas Eve. His night is interrupted when a psychopathic killer breaks into his house and begins to terrorize the boy, wearing a Santa Claus costume. Eventually, the boy finds out who is behind the suit and that makes it all the more unsettling.

To All A Goodnight

This movie begins during the Christmas break at Calvin Finishing School for Girls, where a party is held to celebrate with the students. After drugging their director, the girls invite their boyfriends, but a madman dressed in a Santa Claus suit also sneaks in and begins to kill them in the most violent ways he can think of.

Better watch out

Olivia DeJonge stars in this 2019 movie with the Home Invasion twist. The story takes place in one of those suburban streets where nothing ever happens, where a nanny is going to spend the night taking care of a twelve-year-old boy, who then must defend against intruders who break into her house, the problem is that this is not a normal case and they need to do more than hide if they want to get out of there alive.

Jack frost

You should not confuse this movie with that of Michael Keaton bearing the same name. This is violent and absurd. It all starts when a murderer called Jack Frost He crashes into a truck of genetic waste, causing him to transform into a monstrous man, who uses his nose to kill and attack all the people who were connected to the man who sentenced him to be executed.

Silent Night, Deadly Night

This 1984 film also features a murderous Santa Claus, who believes that children who misbehave deserve punishment. The story begins with a boy named Billy, who witnesses his parents being killed by Santa Claus, after his grandfather warns him that Santa punishes those who are bad. When he turns 18, Billy leaves the orphanage he was sent to and ends up becoming a Santa. Let’s say it’s something like a Christmas version of Michael Myers.