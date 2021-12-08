7 crucial lessons from Jim, actor Mark Wahlberg’s brother

From addict to activist, Jim Wahlberg’s experience demonstrates the power of faith

Jim Wahlberg’s book The Big Hustle is the honest, humble and painful account of a boy’s journey through addiction and prison to become a man transformed by faith.

Although Wahlberg’s last name may be familiar to you — Jim is the fifth of nine American brothers including actors Mark, Donnie and Robert and chef Paul — Jim has forged a different path that has led him to write and produce shocking movies to highlight problems related to addiction.

Walhberg offers a stark description of his life on the streets during his childhood in Boston, his experience with addictions that they started already at 8 years old and their desperate need to fit in.

Through the inspiration of a prison chaplain – Father Jim Fratus – attending Mass with Saint Mother Teresa, and the devotion of his wife, Wahlberg discovered the beauty of his faith. The faith that saved his life, saved his son’s life when he became addicted, and now the faith that he relies on to save others.

This beautiful and heartbreaking story of a life that could have remained astray is not only inspiring, but packed with vital lessons for all. To give you a small snapshot of the work, here are some of the truths it presents.