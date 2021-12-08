343 Industries Reveals Halo Infinite’s Small Download Size, With No Campaign Pre-Download

In just a few hours, the Xbox Launch of the Year will come true. The new story of the Master Chief in Halo Infinite will be available this afternoon in Spain and at noon in Mexico, being able to be enjoyed by both Xbox One players, as Xbox Series X | S and PC, in addition to being added directly to the catalog of Xbox Game Pass. Although, as many of you will know, there has been some controversy with the physical version of Halo Infinite, since the game is not 100% complete, requiring an internet connection for a series of complementary and necessary updates to be able to enjoy the campaign mode.

In addition to this, a few hours ago 343 Industries has revealed the small download size of Halo Infinite, confirming that its campaign mode will not have a pre-download to buy time and play as the game becomes available. This news confirmed it Brian jarrard, Halo community director via Twitter, saying the following:

While you can’t officially preload the #HaloInfinite campaign (sorry!). You can start by installing the MP package if you don’t already have it and save yourself a bit of time.

This will be the download size for Halo Infinite (campaign and multiplayer)

Starting without any existing Halo Infinite installation:

Multiplayer installation only: approximately 26.53 GB

Multiplayer and campaign install: approximately 48.42 GB

What time will Halo Infinite be playable?

If the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is already installed:

Multiplayer update only: approximately 3.97 GB

Campaign installation: additional download of approximately 25.86 GB

Total of both downloads: approximately 29.83 GB

The campaign is a separate download via Xbox Game Pass and the Microsoft Store, but is set to act as a DLC expansion for the main client. As noted, you will have to install the multiplayer mode along with the campaign. This will allow you to uninstall the story once it is complete and continue enjoying free multiplayer.