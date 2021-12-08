13 undeserved sci-fi box office flops you can now catch up on streaming

It is clear that not all big-budget sci-fi automatically becomes a success, nor are all box office flops deserved. The proof is without going any further in these films that at the time they considered that they had all the potential to sweep among the spectators and they fell by the wayside. Now you have the possibility of recovering them in streaming and assessing for yourself if these 13 setbacks were sought or not.

‘Krull’ (1983)

Hodgepodge of iInfluences of the eighties, from ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Conan’, whose intrahistory is almost more interesting than the result itself: abundant rewritings of a script that did not quite convince anyone and that turned a medieval fantasy into a science fiction project, Peter Yates -director accustomed to more realistic productions- leaving filming to go on vacation to the Caribbean … abundant problems they shot the budget and gave rise to a faded and arrhythmic film but of undeniable charm.

Budget: $ 27-30 million.

$ 27-30 million. Collection: $ 16.9 million.

$ 16.9 million. You can see it in Filmin

‘Dune’ (1984)

With the arrival of Villeneuve’s new and luxurious version of the classic from the space opera by Frank Herbert, much more faithful to the words of the original novel, it is worth recovering the fascinating and run-down version of David Lynch. A failed experiment but very interesting in its attempt to reconcile the genre blockbuster with the more solemn sci-fi, and that it possesses, despite its problems, innumerable visual discoveries.

Budget: 40-42 million dollars.

40-42 million dollars. Collection: 30’9–37’9 million dollars.

30’9–37’9 million dollars. You can see it in Filmin, Movistar + and Starz

‘Strange Days’ (1995)

Monumental piece of pessimistic science fiction around the turn of the century in which Ralph Fiennes traffics in memories saved on floppy disks. A perfect balance between the spirit not to go and the deadly aimed anticipation that stumbled loudly at the box office and sent Kathryn Bigelow out of the big leagues until her well-deserved rebirth in 2008, sadly already removed from the genre, with ‘In Hostile Land’

Budget: 42 million dollars.

42 million dollars. Collection: 8 million dollars.

8 million dollars. You can see it in Filmin

‘Titan AE’ (2000)

The film that almost definitely alienated maestro Don Bluth from the world of big-budget animation and took Fox Animation Studios ahead was a box office failure of such caliber that not even the previous success of ‘Anastasia’ (also from Bluth for Fox) could dampen. A shame, because the mix of traditional and 3D animation works very competently and although it is somewhat out of date today, it is still one of the few full-fledged science fiction proposals in animated format before the arrival of Pixar.

Budget: 75-90 million dollars.

75-90 million dollars. Collection: $ 36.8 million.

$ 36.8 million. You can see it in Disney +

‘The treasure planet’ (2002)

The debacle of Disney’s traditional animation faction at the turn of the century released very interesting films that have not received the recognition they deserve, like ‘Lilo & Stitch’, ‘Atlantis’ or this very special revision of the pirate adventure classic by Robert Louis Stevenson. Adapting the original to a science-fiction environment with tremendous visual taste, it represents a technical pinnacle of the studio, which was already beginning to introduce 3D elements into films, in this case exceptionally well integrated. It is the most expensive traditional animated film in history.

Budget: 140 million dollars.

140 million dollars. Collection: 109 million dollars.

109 million dollars. You can see it in Disney +

‘Dredd’ (2012)

One of the most undeserved failures of the past decade is this superb adaptation of the classic British satirical science fiction comic, which brought to perfection its explosive violence and its critical component to the big screen. Perhaps because the shadow of Stallone’s lazy adaptation was too long, it fell far short of guaranteeing a projected Dredd adventure trilogy, but the good reception among fans and its transformation into a cult film has opened the possibility of a series in which it would be desirable to have Karl Urban repeating his leading role.

Budget: 30-45 million dollars.

30-45 million dollars. Collection: 41.5 million dollars.

41.5 million dollars. You can see it in Movistar +

‘John Carter’ (2012)

We have repeatedly recommended this fun fantastic adventure with unmistakable pulp flavor originally written by Edgar Rice Burroughs, the creator of Tarzan. The film is interesting not only for its own values ​​as a stupendous and fast-paced exotic adventure, but because it makes clear the immense influence that the original tales of the Princess of Mars have had on pop culture.

Budget: 263 million dollars.

263 million dollars. Collection: $ 284 million.

$ 284 million. You can see it in Disney +

‘Under the Skin’ (2013)

Of course, this quasi-experimental Jonathan Glazer movie wasn’t set to become a blockbuster, but it didn’t deserve to raise just half of the little it cost, and nor remain in the limbo of distribution for years, as happened with Spain. Scarlett Johansson plays an alien and sexual predator who stalks the English countryside seducing and devouring men, in a hypnotic and cold version of the plot of ‘Species’.

Budget: $ 13.3 million.

$ 13.3 million. Collection: $ 7.3 million.

$ 7.3 million. You can see it in Filmin

‘Valerian and the city of a thousand planets’ (2017)

This ambitious film by Luc Besson, which tried to update the spirit of the East, yes, the blockbuster of ‘The Fifth Element’, adapts a mythical comic from French science fiction. The result was not catastrophic, but it was modest enough (it was far from the expected 400 million) to frustrate any sequel: a shame, because it overflows with an imagination and a color that distances itself from much more uniform, polished, and predictable Hollywood-style sci-fi.

Budget: 197 million dollars.

197 million dollars. Collection: $ 226 million.

$ 226 million. You can see it in Netflix and HBO Max

‘Power Rangers’ (2017)

Despite the horrible design of the new suits, this reboot deserved better luck than the low-key box office that thwarted Lionsgate’s plans of setting up a franchise with several films. It lacks the series ‘excellent combat sequences, which are still being produced and getting more and more spectacular, but its gigantic good-action stretches and Elizabeth Banks’ tremendous Rita Repulsa are well worth a look. Of course, there is already talk of a new remake.

Budget: 105 million dollars.

105 million dollars. Collection: $ 142.3 million.

$ 142.3 million. You can see it in HBO Max and Starz

‘Annihilation’ (2018)

Tremendously irregular, decidedly unsuccessful, but still an interesting proposal from Alex Garland, which dared to adapt Jeff VanderMeer’s almost abstract sensory sci-fi saga. Drinking from ‘Solaris’ as much as from the original novel, the film was released in theaters only in the United States, met with widespread misunderstanding by audiences and critics (and Paramount itself), and has been seen on Netflix for the rest of the year. world, where it has been gaining fame as a cult film.

Budget: 40-55 million dollars.

40-55 million dollars. Collection: 43.1 million dollars.

43.1 million dollars. You can see it in Netflix

‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’ (2018)

Along with ‘Rogue One’, the film that marked a turning point of ‘Star Wars’ in theaters, with Disney noting that it was not an absolutely infallible franchise at the box office. Although it was not a major failure, it did disappoint enough to shelve the otherwise interesting idea of ​​the ‘A Star Wars Story’ label, with stories far removed from the main saga. Possibly, if they had let Phil Lord and Christopher Miller do what they do best, the movie would have been more comedy-oriented, it would have pissed off fans and still flopped at the box office, but we would have a much more satisfying product.

Budget: $ 275–300 million.

$ 275–300 million. Collection: 393.2 million dollars.

393.2 million dollars. You can see it in Disney +

‘Reminiscence’ (2021)

Despite its shortcomings, which are mainly due to the somewhat uncritical use of topics derived from the mixture of not to go and science fiction, a very stimulating adult science fiction proposal that deserved better luck. The complicated criminal plot, the setting in a Miami flooded by climate change, the excellent interpretations of Hugh Jackman, Thandiwe Newton and Rebecca Ferguson and the plot that delves into the classic concept of the agency that recovers memories for its clients give a special and classic air to this proposal by Lisa Joy (‘Westworld’).