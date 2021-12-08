10 celebrities you forgot were invited to that ’70s show

When the opening song of That ’70 s Show, it is difficult for viewers not to sing and shake their heads. That ‘ 70s Show features a group of childhood friends growing up in 1970s Wisconsin. The gang frequently meets in the basement of their friend Eric Forman, to the disapproval of their strict father, Red Forman.

The period comedy ran for 200 episodes in eight seasons before being canceled in 2006. Throughout its eight seasons, That ’70s Show It features numerous celebrity appearances, some of whom weren’t even born in the 1970s.

10 Betty White plays Kitty Forman’s mother

Betty White is everyone’s favorite grandmother in Hollywood and star of the classic comedy The golden girls. This Oak Park native appears as Beatrice “Bea” Sigurdson, Kitty Forman’s mother, in the fifth season of That ’70s Show. The late Tom Poston plays Bea’s husband, Burt, before his character collapses to death in the driveway.

Bea challenges Kitty and is always upset with her husband. Makes his last appearance in the episode Babe I’m Gonna Leave You, before suddenly disappearing.

9 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays his wrestling father

Before Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson rose to fame for his roles in The scorpion king and the franchise Fast and furious, made a guest appearance on That ‘ 70s Show in 1999. Johnson plays his famous wrestling father, the late Rocky Johnson, in the episode That wrestling show during the first season of That’70s Show. Rocky Johnson was a high-level fighter in the 1970s, so Johnson’s cameo makes perfect sense.

Eric and Red meet Rocky backstage after a wrestling match. The two fight over an autograph from the famous wrestler and are impressed by his presence. As they say, “of such a stick, such a splinter”.

8 Lindsay Lohan stars in the show after Mean Girls

Lindsay Lohan was riding high for her role as Cady Heron in the classic teen comedy Mean girls, when it occurred to him to make a cameo on That ’70s Show . Lohan plays Danielle, a love interest for Fez in the episode Mother’s little helper during the seventh season of That ’70sShow.

Lohan, at the time, was dating Wilder Valderama, who plays the character Fez. Danielle is a client of the salon where Fez works as a shampoo boy. Fez quickly takes an interest in Danielle, but not without competition from Kelso. Obviously, Danielle chooses Fez in the long run.

7 Dylan and Cole Sprouse torture Kutcher’s character

Dylan and Cole Sprouse rose to fame for their roles in the Disney series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. However, one of their first roles together was a guest appearance on That ’70s Show. Dylan had previously starred in Big daddy with Adam Sandler, and Cole was a guest star on Friends. The Sprouse twins play the annoying twins Billy and Bobby Anderson in Eric’s depression during the fourth season. Billy and Bobby are an absolute terror to Kelso, and they even make him walk 12 miles back home after losing him at an amusement park.

6 Bruce Willis plays the sordid Vic in the ’70s series

Bruce Willis is an iconic action star, best known for his role as John McClane in Crystal jungle. Willis makes a guest appearance on Friends as Paul Stevens, father of Ross’s college girlfriend, before appearing on That ’70s Show . Willis plays Vic in Misfire during the eighth and final season of That ‘ 70s Show.

Fans meet Vic when Kelso travels to Chicago to visit his daughter and ends up at the Playboy Club. Vic is a head of security and sleazy who spies on Playboy bunnies in his spare time. Kelso decides that being a Playboy janitor is his dream job and lands an interview with Vic. Ashton Kutcher, who plays Kelso, married Bruce Willis’s (Demi Moore) ex-wife around the same time as the cameo. .

5 Jenna Fischer plays Jackie’s model

Jenna Fischer rose to fame for her notable role as Pam Beesley in the beloved comedy The Office. However, before appearing on screen with her soul mate Jim, she was invited as Stacy Wanamaker on That ’70s Show.

Fischer appears in Not me lie during the seventh season. Stacy is a former classmate of the gang and is considered one of the sexiest girls in school. Jackie quickly admires Stacy for her popularity and beauty, and Stacy becomes one of her role models.

4 Joseph Gordon-Levitt makes a first cameo in the series

Joseph Gordon Levitt became known for his role as Cameron James in the 1999 film 10 things I hate about you, after making a guest appearance on That ’70s Show. In season 7, Levitt plays Buddy Morgan, the rich lab partner of Eric They form. Cameron quickly becomes best friends with Eric, but Jackie finds it illogical. Jackie believes that people like Cameron don’t hang out with people like Eric.

Cameron reveals that he has a crush on Eric by kissing him in his sports car. Eric rejects Cameron, but they remain friends. Levitt’s performance goes down in television history as the first prime-time kiss between two men.

3 Jessica Simpson plays Kelso’s love interest

Jessica Simpson became a well-known singer in the 1990s, before playing Kelso’s love interest, Annette Berkardt, on That ’70s Show. . Annette is a recurring character during the fifth season of That ‘ 70sShow, with its initial appearance in the season premiere Going To California. Annette has a very similar personality to that of Jackie, Kelso’s old love.

When Annette visits Kelso at Point Place, Jackie becomes very jealous, especially when Kelso and Annette start kissing. Annette makes her last appearance in Babe I’m Gonna Leave You, where she and Jackie become friends.

2 Rachel Bilson stars in the sixth season of That ’70s Show

Rachel Bilson became known for her role as Summer Roberts on the teen series The OC . around the same time as her guest appearance on That ’70s Show. Bilson plays Christy in 5:15 during the sixth season.

In the minute5:15, Donna is Mitch’s date for his brother’s wedding, to Eric’s disapproval. Eric and Mitch are challenged to a fight when Mitch calls Donna his fiancée. On the other hand, Fez acts like he’s lined up to impress Christy at the wedding.

1 Alice Cooper is the protagonist of the third season

Alice Cooper has a musical career that spans more than 50 years, especially during the 70s, in which she develops That ’70s Show. Cooper appears in the episode Radio Daze from the third season and play Dungeons and Dragons on the screen. Donna gets a job at the local radio station and becomes known as “sexy Donna with no boyfriend.”

Eric gets jealous for the title and assumes that Donna will leave him for famous rock stars. Alice Cooper is one of the musicians Eric thinks Donna will choose over him. Obviously, she stays with Eric instead.