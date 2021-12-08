10 celebrities you forgot were guests on Friends

The treasured cast of Friends continues to appear on television screens many years after the series ended. The beloved sitcom recently celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019. HBO Max also aired a reunion special in May 2021, which fans applauded.

Across 10 seasons and 236 episodes, Friends featured a great cast of top-notch celebrities. These celebrities made appearances as love interests of the cast members or as supporting characters. Some characters are more memorable than others.

10 Brad Pitt was Jennifer Aniston’s husband at the time

Brad Pitt makes a brief cameo in the episode The One With The Rumor from the eighth season of Friends. Monica invites Pitt’s character, Will Colbert, to Thanksgiving dinner, as he is a high school friend of her and Ross. Rachel immediately falls in love with Will, but does not initially recognize him.

Will holds a grudge against Rachel for bullying her since high school, and was even a member / co-founder of the “I Hate Rachel” club along with Ross. Ironically, Pitt was Aniston’s current husband at the time of their cameo.

9 Freddie Prinze Jr. wasn’t the first choice for the role

Around the same time as his role as Fred Jones in Scooby Doo, Freddie Prinze Jr. appears as Sandy in The One With The Male Nanny during the ninth season of Friends. Sandy is the babysitter Rachel hires to care for her daughter, Emma. Sandy is quite an emotional person who performs puppet shows. When Ross discovers that his babysitter is male, he is furious. Ross wants to fire him, but Sandy comforts Ross about his rough childhood.

Prinze was not the first choice for the role of Sandy in episode 200 by Friends. “I wasn’t even supposed to be Sandy. It was originally offered to Tom Hanks, but he wasn’t going to get back from his movie in time,” Prinze says in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

8 Winona Ryder plays Rachel’s sorority sister

Before appearing in her iconic role as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things, Winona Ryder makes a cameo in season seven of Friends. Ryder plays Melissa Warburton, Rachel’s old sister in college. Melissa and Rachel spend a wild night together at a Sigma Chi luau and end up kissing. Melissa has a case of unrequited love with Rachel, as Rachel sees it as a wild and drunken experience and nothing more.

Melissa is embarrassed when she finds out that Rachel doesn’t think the same. Ross mentions in the episode The One With Frank Jr. that Winona Ryder is one of the women he was able to sleep with while dating Rachel.

7 Ben Stiller plays Rachel’s brief love interest

Ben Stiller plays Tommy in Friends before his notable role as Derek Zoolander in the 2001 film Zoolander. Tommy is a brief love interest of Rachel during The One With The Screamer in the third season. Tommy is the screamer mentioned in the episode title.

Ross warns Rachel that Tommy has big anger issues, but she doesn’t believe him and assumes that Ross is simply jealous. Tommy acts two-faced to the group, hiding his anger problem from Rachel after yelling at Ross for spilling hot coffee on him.

6 Sean Penn is a huge fan of the show

Sean Penn and his sons were avid viewers of Friends before he landed a guest star role on the series. The Penn family has even visited the set. Penn appears in two episodes of the eighth season, the of the Halloween party and the of the stain.

Penn plays Eric, the fiancé of Phoebe’s twin sister Ursula. Phoebe discovers that Ursula has been lying to Eric about her true identity and tells him. Eric and Ursula break up over Ursula’s dishonesty.

5 Susan Sarandon and her daughter appear on Friends

Susan Sarandon plays fictional actress Cecilia Monroe in The One With Joey’s New Brain during the seventh season. Cecilia plays the character of Jessica Lockhart in Days Of Our Lives, alongside her co-star Joey Tribianni. Joey needs acting advice and Cecilia agrees, causing the two of them to lie down together.

Joey and Cecilia break up because she finds work in Mexico. Sarandon’s daughter, Eva Amurri, also appears as Cecilia’s daughter. “I felt very, very privileged and would be working with him again in an instant,” Sarandon recalls to US Magazine.

4 Julia Roberts had a first cameo on Friends

Julia Roberts is a notable actress who swept through the 90s with her roles in film and television. Roberts appears in The One With The Superbowl, Part 2 during the second season by Friends. Roberts appears as Susie Moss, Chandler’s childhood friend and love interest. Susie is reunited with Chandler, but has an ulterior motive. Susie wants revenge on Chandler for a prank he played on her in elementary school.

Roberts said he would only be part of the cast of Friends if Matthew Perry wrote him a paper on quantum physics. The couple dated after their cameo for a year before parting ways.

3 Reese Witherspoon plays Rachel’s sister on Friends

Reese Witherspoon plays Rachel’s younger sister Jill Green in two episodes of the sixth season of Friends. Jill makes an appearance in The one with the sister Rachel’s and The One’s Chandler can’t cry. Jill is kicked by her father after buying a boat for her friend. Look for Rachel to rebuild her life.

Jill has cruel intentions and continues to shop with her father’s credit card number, which she has memorized. She goes out with Ross just to piss off Rachel. Later, Jill leaves after Ross breaks up with her because he couldn’t hurt Rachel like that.

2 Bruce Willis appears in three episodes of Friends

Fans were shocked when Bruce Willis appeared on their screens for three episodes of Friends. Willis is rumored to have been on the series simply because of a bet he lost to Matthew Perry while filming. The Whole Nine Yards. Willis first appears as Paul Stevens in the episode The One Where Ross Meets Elizabeth’s Dad during the sixth season of the series.

Paul is the father of Elizabeth, Ross’s youngest love interest. Paul disapproves of Ross and the age difference, and makes it known whenever he can. This is justified, as Elizabeth is one of Ross’s college students. Rachel and Paul end up having a little affair.

1 Danny DeVito makes a memorable cameo

This cameo is a bit hard to forget. Lovable and meme-worthy actor Danny DeVito appears as Roy the stripper in the episode in which the stripper cries during the tenth season of Friends. Monica and Rachel hire a stripper for Phoebe’s bachelorette party, and it ends up being Danny DeVito in a cop costume.

Roy begins to undress for the girls, but they quickly lose interest. This makes him cry, but they console him to become a teacher to the younger strippers. DeVito was even nominated for an Emmy for his performance. Viewers still can’t erase that performance from their minds.