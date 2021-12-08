10 actors whose names you don’t know … but their parents’ names

Deciding to stay in the family business can be a total nightmare (just look at yourself Succession), but sometimes it can be successful and even enriching. Yes, your career will develop under the shadow of your renowned parents … but what if you become better than them?

This is a story that has been repeated relentlessly in Hollywood – Michael Douglas followed in the footsteps of Kirk Douglas, Jamie Lee Curtis followed in the footsteps of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Angelica Huston in John Huston … it could be an eternal list – and continues to write new chapters. This season more than one new name, with a considerable family background, will be on everyone’s lips. And it may, yes, that even the names of some of the actors that you are going to read do not sound very familiar to you – perhaps their surnames – but the truth is that their young trajectories in film and television promise a lot.

Cooper hoffman

Son of the deceased and brilliant Philip Seymour Hoffman, this interpreter begins by entering through the front door. How? His first starring role is in the new movie Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza. And although he has not yet touched the screens, he already has a trailer and a lot of Oscar rumors (something that is predictable when it comes to this great filmmaker).

Philip Seymour Hoffman was a regular contributor to Anderson (he even appears in his first film). Director and actor worked together on Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Magnolia Intoxicated with love and The master and, predictably, they would have done it again if the interpreter had not tragically died of an overdose in 2014. Cooper Hoffman has a very great legacy to overcome … it only remains to be seen if he is as good as his father was.

Michael gandolfini

The last name makes it quite clear, also the resemblance. The son of James gandolfini Not only does he have several credits under his shoulders (now we will go to them) but he literally plays his father’s most famous character in his youth in Criminal saints. This film, released a few weeks ago, recounts the adolescence of Tony soprano and the history of his mafia family and his entry into this business. Michael is a young Tony Soprano and has received rave reviews for his performance. But the young Gandolfini already had experience in front of the cameras. He started in 2011 with a small role in a movie in which his father starred. But it was in The Deuce, the HBO series about the world of porn in 1970s New York, in which he landed a major role as Joey Dwyer.

In 2020 he starred in the debut of actor Nat Wolff (Hereditary), Youngest, and in 2021 he appeared alongside Tom Holland in the independent drama, Cherry. In 2022, as far as it is known, he has two projects already in post-production (one of them based on a short story by The New Yorker that went viral: Cat person) and two currently filming. It seems that little Gandolfini is on the right track.

Dylan penn

You have more credits under your belt than Cooper hoffman, but the truth is that the debut of the daughter of Sean Penn and Robin wright It was in 2021, in Flag Day, a film directed by and starring his father and in which his brother also appears, Hopper jack. Prior to this starring role, Dylan Penn had appeared in music videos and short films. Now, after playing the daughter of a scammer, she has a project with a premiere scheduled for 2022: Signs of Love and two more in pre-production.

Wyatt russell

Do you remember the tormented and not so excellent human being that was Captain America in Falcon and The Winter Soldier? That blond veteran, who will clearly have a role in Marvel’s future, is the son of Kurt russell and Goldie hawn… and brother of Kate hudson. And his career is going, honestly, quite well.

Russell already starred in 2018 in a cult series adored by critics, Lodge 49, but he has been acting since his childhood without many setbacks. Among the projects in which he has stood out is We all want something, from Richard Linklater; indie black comedy Ingrid Goes West, along with Elizabeth Olsen and Aubrey Plaza; or the criticized The woman at the window, alongside Amy Adams, Julianne Moore and Gary Oldman. The actor is currently filming a much-talked-about crime miniseries, Under the Banner of Heaven, in which he shares a cast with Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sam Worthington.

Jack Quaid

He has been working for years and has started with small projects and a lot sketch comedy. He could have opted for drama, but as the son of one of the most famous romantic comedies in cinema, he seemed destined to go down the path of humor. And is that Jack Quaid is the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg ryan.

The actor has done a lot (it’s Marvel in The Hunger Games and Fish Bang in Luck of the Logans, by Steven Sodderbergh among many more projects) but began to stand out in Vinyl, Martin Scorsese’s failed series on HBO, then gained a cult legion for his starring role in the excellent The Boys, about a world in which superheroes exist and, no, it is not pleasant at all. Currently, he does various voices on the critically acclaimed animated series. Star Trek: Lower Decks about the common workers who live the day-to-day battles and chaos that characterize the saga, but earning the minimum wage. In 2022, we will see him in a new season of The Boys and in the new installment of (yes, come back) Scream.

Margaret qualley

You just saw her in The assistant, like a mother trying to get out of poverty, but you may not be clear that Andie McDowell, who plays her character’s mother, is also her mother in real life. Qualley got off to a high start when, just a few years after first appearing on screen and starring in a memorable Kenzo commercial, she landed the role of Jill Garvey, the troubled teenage daughter of the police captain, in The Leftovers. From there, the actress appeared in eclectic projects of indie origin until her role in Once upon a time in hollywood and in the miniseries Fosse / Verdon. He starred, in 2020, Dreams of a writer in New York. And in 2022 you have at least four projects planned, including Fred & ginger, in which she plays the unique Ginger Rogers (Qualley studied ballet).

Maya hawke

The daughter of Ethan hawke and Uma Thurman became a widely known face thanks to her role as the sarcastic Robin in Stranger things, but he has been working longer. His career began in 2017 with a debut as Jo March in the BBC adaptation of Little women and continued with small projects, even has a small role in Once upon a time in hollywood, and then the series about a supernatural monster in a small town came and his career took off radically. In fact, his character was so popular that there is a novel and a podcast focused on him: Rebel Robin: Surviving Hawkins. In his future is the new project of Wes anderson: Asteroid City.

John David Washington

You recognize his face and it is not surprising .. In just three years he has had a series of successes difficult to ignore. Denzel Washington’s son is following in his father’s footsteps and so far he hasn’t been bad at all. Not only did he come to the fore (he had done small projects before) as the protagonist of Infiltrated the KKKlan, from Spike lee, appeared alongside Robert Redford in The Old Man & The Gun, in the series Ballers or in the romantic drama Malcom & Marie next to Zendaya, but Christopher Nolan chose him as his protagonist for Tenet. This year he also released a movie in which the show is stolen: Beckett. And for 2022 he has several projects, among them the new film of David O. Russell.

Zoey deutch

Her mother’s name may not ring a bell to you, but what if we told you that she played Marty McFly’s mother in Return to the future? You are right, Lea Thompson is the mother of this young actress who already has enough entries in her resume. It started with series like Zack and Cody: All Aboard and several lower-ranking films. But he made his mark on projects like Vampire academy, We all want something, The Disaster Artist or How to get rid of your boss. Recently starred How to escape from Buffalo and was part of the cast of the satirical series, The Politian. In 2022, it has several open fronts and a promising premiere planned: The Outfit, in which he stars alongside Oscar winner Mark Ryland.

Maude apatow

Director’s daughter Jude Apatow and the actress Leslie mann, this young actress has already had several successes. Since she was a child she has made appearances in her father’s movies (she is one of the girls in Embarrassing mess and If it was easy) and then, when she was older, she played Cleo in Girls and appeared in movies like Other People, Wild Nation or The king of the neighborhood. But his most memorable roles have been in the Ryan Murphy series, Hollywood, and in the very successful Euphoria, like Lexi Howard. In 2022 he returns to repeat on television with the series Pantheon where he shares a cast with Paul Dano, William Hurt, Aaron Eckhart and Rosemarie DeWitt.