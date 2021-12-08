10 action movies that aren’t afraid to be emotional

With explosions and excitement in abundance, action cinema offers movie lovers some of the most thrilling to ever appear on the big screen. Whether it’s the martial arts masterpieces of the ’80s, the top-grossing films of Stallone and Schwarzenegger, or the stylized, ultra-violent ones of the franchise John wick, action buffs often know what to expect.

While action buffs hope to have a good time watching their heroes take down armies of baddies, what many don’t expect is having to dry their eyes amidst edge-of-seat emotions. Some of the best action movies are as emotionally potent as their leads are physically, and when you get a disturbing movie moment, it’s an enormously rewarding sight.

10 John Wick and the tragedy of his beloved pet will rip your heart out

Any movie that uses the death of a dog as a pet to achieve greater emotional depth can be seen as taking the easy route. However, in terms of getting the audience to shed a tear, John wick executes the dog’s plot point perfectly.

Without the sad death of his beloved dog, Wick’s motivations would not have reached the levels of reliability they deserve. Although Wick was an unstoppable killer, the public had one thing in common with him: an undeniable love for man’s best friend. As a result, watching Keanu Reeves’ killer mowing down the bad guys was even more satisfying.

9 Black Rain features a very devastating drama

An underrated action gem from the legendary Ridley Scott, Black rain is the story of two New York police officers and their problems with the Japanese Yakuza. Michael Douglas and Andy García play the two policemen in charge of this increasingly dangerous battle. It’s fair to say that things don’t exactly work out in your favor.

BlackRain it is much more disturbing and emotional than it has a right to be. Most people walk into this movie expecting ’80s popcorn action, and while all the expected ingredients are present in stunning glory, it’s not uncommon to finish watching Black. Rain with teary eyes.

8 Logan is the heartbreaking ending to one of cinema’s most iconic superheroes

Seeing Old Man Logan’s story on screen was going to be disturbing at some point. However, few could have predicted how emotional the end of Wolverine would be.

Thanks to another sensational performance by Hugh Jackman as Weapon X, Dafne Keen’s impressive performance as X-23, and a fit Patrick Stewart as a sick Charles Xavier, Logan is one of the most heartbreaking superhero movies ever.

7 Above the Law is as emotional as a Steven Seagal Aikido pitch

Unfortunately, Steven Seagal is more associated with direct-to-DVD fiascos than he is with the big boys of action today. However, the martial arts master was once one of the sexiest action stars, and Above the Law is the movie that started it all for the aikido specialist.

Above the Law he is the best Seagal in his role as a criminal. However, the emotional weight of this film is largely due to the legendary Pam Grier. Her endearing performance is as moving as the action that surrounds her. And when things take a turn for the worse for Nico de Seagal and his fellow in-law, Above the law it becomes much more emotional than anyone would expect from a Seagal movie.

6 the ending of First Blood is as harrowing as it is haunting

Part war movie, part action classic, and part heartbreaking drama, the first installment in the franchise Rambo it remains the strongest and most emotional offering of Stallone’s signature green beret. First blood It begins as the study of a war veteran struggling to reintegrate into society. However, it quickly turns into an awesome and deadly game of cat and mouse.

The film’s disturbing ending offers one of the best performances of Sylvester Stallone of his career. The sound of John Rambo’s wailing as he remembers the loss of his friend – only to find him in pieces – is enough to make even the most hardened moviegoers reach for the handkerchiefs.

5 Leon: The professional’s core connection is poignant

Leon: The professional is undoubtedly an elegant and emotional action thriller. However, what is truly unique about the Luc Besson classic is the central platonic relationship between the titular character and his protégé, a 12-year-old girl played to perfection by newcomer Natalie Portman.

Jean Reno’s hitman does much throughout the film to cement his place as one of the most recognizable characters in action movies. However, the emotional ending of Lion it is what remains etched in the minds and hearts of viewers years after its premiere.

4 Top Gun is truly a story of love and loss

Although Top gun is a high-octane piece of action from the ’80s, starring the one and only Tom Cruise, all the optimism of the film is shattered by the unexpected passing of one of its characters.

Goose’s death is one of the most iconic in cinema. Many who rewatch this action classic fear the moment when Anthony Edwards’ character is thrown from his plane. If to this we add the love story between Maverick and Charlie, and the sound of the song “Take My Breath Away” from Berlin, we have a very emotional movie.

3 The protector takes advantage of people’s fondness for animals

Another action classic that strikes a chord thanks to a four-legged friend is The protector. Only this time, the precious pet is not a dog, but an elephant. The Protective is a martial arts masterpiece that masterfully showcases the incredible talent of its protagonist, Tony Jaa, who takes on a host of baddies while trying to rescue his best friend.

His best friend is the aforementioned elephant, and seeing animals rescued is always going to evoke an emotional response. However, it is the bond between man and beast that really sets this Thai film apart from so many others in the genre.

2 The Rock is uplifting and emotional in the end

When it comes to 90s action movies, one of the big ones is The rock. It takes an attractive but simple concept – a team of soldiers breaking into Alcatraz – and adds unpredictable twists to it. As a result, the rock is one of the most exciting and thought-provoking action films to have defined the genre.

Ed Harris’s Frank Hummel deserves a spot on the list of best action villains, while Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage bring their best game to the Michael Bay movie. As the intensity of the scenes increases, so does the emotion. There are no dry eyes when Nicolas Cage’s Stanley Goodspeed kneels in despair.

1 Terminator 2 has perhaps the most emotional ending of all action movies

Widely regarded as one, if not the best action movie of all time, the sequel to Terminator by James Cameron ditches many of the horror elements of the first film and elevates the action and excitement to remarkable levels.

One of the highlights of Terminator 2: Judgment Day Final is the heartwarming link between Schwarzenegger’s Terminator and Edward Furlong’s John Connor. At the end of the film, it’s a challenge not to shed a tear as Arnie’s heroic cyborg is seen sinking under the flames. The end of T2 it’s as heartbreaking as it is iconic.