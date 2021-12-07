Women’s MX League. This is how the Semifinals are

Editorial Mediotiempo

Keep the party going. Tonight the Semifinals of the Apertura 2021 were defined in the Liga MX Women. Tigers, America, Striped and Atlas they advanced to the anteroom of the Final of the pink tournament.

Thus, the crosses were defined as follows: Tigers vs America and Rayadas vs Atlas. The feline squad and current Women’s champion fulfilled the predictions of beating Cruz Azul Women In the Quarterfinals with a resounding 8-0 aggregate, he quietly gave them the ticket.

On the other hand, the Rojinegras and Rayadas did not have their respective series easily. For the tapatías, Santos Women It was a great challenge after drawing 2-2 in the first leg, but in the Vuelta they were able to dominate and finish with 2-1 for a 4-3 aggregate.

For its part, Monterrey Women faced difficulties against Xolas. Those led by Fabiola Vargas put up resistance and even made suffer Eva Mirror and company with the equality of 1-1 in the First Leg and for the Vuelta, the border squad pressed, but time was insufficient and without falling in either of the two games for a 2-2 aggregate, they were eliminated by the position of privilege of Striped as sub-leaders.

America took the Classic and goes for the champions

Tigres, Rayadas and Atlas complied to advance to the next round after being in the peloton at the top of the general classification, however, Chivas Femenil could not be in that select group, as they were eliminated by America.

In one more edition of the National Classic in final instances of the Women’s, the azulcremas gave the bell against the Flock that had been a place above those of Coapa.

With the 2-1 in the Ida, the Eagles They got their ticket after the scoreboard had no movement in the Vuelta.

The Semifinals schedules will be announced this Tuesday, December 7 by the Liga MX Women.

What happens if they tie in the Semifinals?

In the event of a tie in the Semifinals, and according to the Competition Regulations, the tiebreaker criteria are the global score and the position in the general table, to advance to the Grand Final.

Semifinals in Liga MX Femenil

America vs Tigers

First leg: Friday, December 10

Second leg: Monday, December 13

Rayadas vs Atlas