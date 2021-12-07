Woman arrested for breaking into Johnny Depp’s Hollywood mansion

2020 ended up being a bad year for Johnny Depp, who lost her legal battles against her ex-partner, the actress Amber Heard, and against the newspaper The Sun, but this 2021 has also started in bad ways, because according to TMZ, a woman walked into her Hollywood home.

The US media has reported that, over the weekend, a woman snuck into the actor’s mansion in Hollywood Hills, what is valued at 15.5 million euros. All of this happened while he was away.

Ended up being arrested

Entering the mansion set off the security alarms, and the police were alerted, coming to the scene in a matter of minutes. When the authorities arrived, the woman had already left, and even It is unknown if he ended up taking anything from the actor’s house.

Then, after inspecting the surroundings, the security agents managed to find her and arrest her. Also, the assailant is related to another robbery that happened near the posh neighborhood of California.

A hopeful 2021

Johnny Depp has had to face several problems in court lately, but, through social networks, he decided to send a hopeful message to face this 2021 with the best possible face.

“Although the world is regretting that there are no better days, I hope you all can find a time tonight to smile and, more importantly, to laugh and make others laugh, as much as possible, “he began pointing.

“I know it can be difficult these times, but I wish everyone happiness and health, May perfection surround you. With all my love and respect, “concluded the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor in his Instagram post.

He had to give up his role in ‘Fantastic Animals’

His legal battles against Amber Heard were a setback for Depp’s professional career, as, after losing the trial against The Sun, and being branded as “wife abuser“, had to give up his role as Gellert Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts’.

In addition, the couple will have to face each other in Virginia courts to judge the article Amber wrote in The Washington Post, in 2018, where it was defined as a survivor of domestic violence.