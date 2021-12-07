with a penis, Britney Spears or the vaccine

We know that a girl like Halsey can be described as anything except ‘traditional’, with an image that attracts attention even if she does not want to. About 4 years ago I ran into her at an airport without knowing who, and people who like me did not locate her were amazed by her undeniable beauty and the most original styling.

It is the same sensation that seems to be causing the Christmas decoration from your home. The singer, born as Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, has used her social networks as she well knows to once again amaze her followers, this time with Little trees.

If you want to find it in a post on his Instagram you are unlucky, because they are stories that come and go since last Sunday and that, for some reason, sometimes he deletes shortly after having shared them. Good thing we have Twitter and there never a striking image escapes.

The artist’s fans have documented her various Christmas tributes, among which characters such as Harry Styles or a Britney Spears in the image he wore in his hit ‘Toxic’, we don’t know if he likes taunt to the newly released singer or as a tribute. Probably both.

Described in his words as “a rare tree”, among the details that hang from the branches of his fir trees you can see even nipples or penises, Why? Why not? And he adds a warning: “I have not yet decorated the big tree in my house”, dropping that on his head He has more eccentricities in mind reserved for the star tree of his home.

Among the other rarities there are small fish of Finding Nemo, plastic cars, vials similar to those of the COVID vaccine and a lot of indescribable things that for some reason harmonize in its eclectic ensemble. What is said a hodgepodge.

You want to do something like Halsey? We fear that the average human does not arrive not a hundredth of creativity and above all impact on networks that the singer has, always dazzling and sometimes arrogant. A rhyme that has little of Christmas, ok, but sometimes you also want highlight. And I am left with the desire, what am I going to do …