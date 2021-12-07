Will Smith’s fans, saturated with information about the actor

Supporters of the media marriage collect signatures on Change.org to ask that the media stop interviewing them

Will Smith and Jada pinkett smith they probably need to get away from the media spotlight for a while. At least, that’s what many fans of the couple want.

Although they are close, their excessive naturalness does not is being well received among his followers, who have started collect signatures so that actors stop giving interviews. Specifically, it is a Change.org petition titled “Stop Interviewing Will and Jada Smith!” which asks the media to stop publishing information about the couple.

And it is that in recent months, marriage has become the protagonist of the social chronicle of the United States due to the headlines that they leave in their interviews when they ensure that they have an open relationship and detail with which people they have had sexual encounters outside of marriage.

In fact, this curious request comes a few days after the artist surprised everyone during a television interview by talking about his sexual trauma. “In the months following my breakup, I became something of a hyena. I had relationships with many women, which made me feel very guilty. I ended up developing a psychosomatic reaction to orgasm, gagging and wanting to vomit “, detailed and he insisted that those experiences marked him forever and that he even resorted to tantric sex to clear his mind. “To let me know that it’s okay to be who I am and who I am. In my mind, because of my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins.”

In addition, during the promotion of ‘Will’, his new eponymous autobiography and the film ‘King Richard’, the interpreter of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ shared personal confessions ranging from memories of his childhood to intimate details and his marital problems .

Among the harshest confessions, it is worth highlighting the one that ensures that he thought about murdering his father, William Carroll Smith, died in 2016 from cancer and abused his mother, Caroline Bright.

Although a large part of the complaints of his followers are directed to the interpreter, Pinkett it has also been in the headlines. And it is that the actress speaks openly in her program ‘Red table talk’ with her daughter Willow and his mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. There they have opened up on a wide variety of topics such as drugs, cosmetic touch-ups and their marital problems.

“I’m sick of hearing all the nonsense they do in their personal life. It’s exhausting”; “I know more about this family in the last 3 months than in the last 10 years”, “Not everything has to be in the public domain”; “Everything I hear about this couple is against my will. Set us free.” “Will and Jada pinkett smith They are reminding me when my mother and my stepfather left all their problems on me and my sisters instead of divorcing like damn adults, “are some of the comments that can be read on social networks.