Will Smith Reveals Intimate New Details About His Marriage

This Tuesday, Will Smith publishes his long-awaited memoirs where he recounts some of the most unknown and darkest episodes of his life. Some events that have markedly marked his life and his personality. Among them are testimonies as heartbreaking as his time in prison before rising to fame thanks to ‘The Prince of Bel Air’ or how he wanted to avenge his mother by trying to kill his father. However, not all are tragic stories in the autobiography entitled ‘Will’ as it also offers several pages in which he reveals new details about his particular love story and sexual life with Jada Pinkett.

The popular actor and producer is visiting various American television sets where he reads some excerpts from the book. “We drank every day, we had sex several times a day for four months in a row,” says Will Smith, referring to his relationship with his wife. “I started to wonder if this was a competition. In any case, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: I was going to satisfy this woman sexually or I was going to die trying. Those first days were spectacular, ”he adds.

His love story with Jada Pinkett

Jada and Will began their story in 1995 when the actor divorced from what had been his first marriage to Sheree Zampino. The couple sealed their love two years later in a very particular way as they completely rejected the idea of ​​conventional marriage. “Friendship in front of the marital prison,” recalls the interpreter, revealing that they even spent time apart where each one went out with other people.

“We agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy. Then we were going to introduce ourselves to the relationship already happy, rather than demanding that the other person fill out our empty copy. I’d say, ‘Go find out. Go find out if you can be happy and show me that it is possible. I’m going to do my thing and you do yours ”, he adds. Will also uses his autobiography to reveal the secret of his successful marriage. And the thing is that the dynamic is very simple: “What happened was that we realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make the other happy”.