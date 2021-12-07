Will Smith confesses he was in jail before he rose to fame

On November 9, Will Smith will publish his long-awaited memoirs where he delves into his past and reveals some of the darkest and most difficult moments of his life that marked his personality.. The renowned North American actor and producer has been offering small advances for several days that are not leaving anyone indifferent, such as the story where he explains how he wanted to avenge his mother by trying to kill his father.

To this terrible revelation is added a new advance where Will Smith confesses that he went through jail before rising to fame with ‘The Prince of Bel Air’, one of the most loved and remembered series of recent times. The popular actor has told this unknown episode of his life in ‘The Oprah Conversation: Will Smith’ with Oprah Winfrey. “Just before ‘The Prince of Bel Air’, I think people will be surprised, I just realized … You lost everything,” advanced the presenter creating great expectation among the public.

His time in jail

“The government took your cars, your house and you ended up in jail. You describe it as having ‘hit rock bottom’. What was the root of that fall, Will? And what life lesson did you learn from her? ”Asked Oprah. “When it rains, it pours. So getting into that fight at the radio station, Charlie hit the guy who sent me to jail, “the actor begins by recounting. So the money went, the car went. He was lying on the floor of the cell and he was like, ‘You’re kidding me!’ He had won an Emmy just eight months ago. ‘What’s going on?’ And it’s like a negative spiral that begins to turn, “he continues.

Will Smith ends his story with a little thought he had during his brief stint in prison: “And sometimes you just have to get out of the way and wait until the spiral stops.” And is that despite adversity, the actor never lost hope that the truth would come to light.