Will Smith believes he caused “the worst experience” his son Jaden has ever had: “He felt betrayed”

Will Smith has starred in loads of movies, some of which have been a massive box office success like ‘I’m legend‘. However, the actor has also been involved in other projects that did not perform so well on the big screen.

Smith has been sincere in his memoirs about one of the films with which he hit it at the box office. Is about ‘After earth‘, which she starred in with her son Jaden Smith. But Will has not entered to reflect on the reason for his hit, but has confessed how his son Jaden lived, very young then, the critics that came for the movie, which focused on him.

In his memoirs he has explained what happened: “‘After Earth’ was an absolute failure both at the box office and by critics. And the worst of all is that Jaden took all the sticks. The fans and the press were fattened with him. They said and wrote things that I refuse to repeat. “

“Jaden trusted me and he did exactly what I told him to do and trained him on the worst experience he’s ever had in terms of public scrutiny, “Will continues.

“We’ve never talked about it, but I know he felt betrayed. He felt cheated and lost the confidence he had in my leadership. At the age of 15, when Jaden asked about the possibility of being an emancipated minor my heart got broken. In the end he did not, but it is very painful to feel that he you have hurt your children“, he ends up counting.

Will Smith’s worst moment before he rose to fame with ‘The Prince of Bel Air’

In addition to all the great movies in which we have seen Will Smith, the role that made him take the big leap was his performance in ‘The Prince of Bel Air’. However, everything could have been ruined since during an interview in ‘The Oprah Conversation: Will Smith‘he recounted the difficulties he experienced.

“The government took your cars, your house and you ended up in jail. You describe it as having ‘hit rock bottom’. What was the root of that fall Will? And what life lesson did you learn from her? “Asks Oprha.

To this Will is sincere and says: “When it rains, it pours. So getting into that fight at the radio station, Charlie beat up the guy who sent me to jail. So the money went, the car went. I was lying on the floor of my cell and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me!‘. He had won an Emmy just eight months ago. Like, what’s going on? AND it’s like a negative spiral that begins to spin“.

And he ends with this reflection: “And sometimes so you just have to get out of the way and wait until the spiral stops. “

