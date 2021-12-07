Why we are obsessed with the return of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

We live the era of nostalgia, which has even invaded those territories subscribed to the novelties. From the return of ‘Friends’ to the reboot of ‘Gossip Girl’, the pop culture has found in the past an oasis in which to rest the gaze and the memories to embrace a tranquility and security that in turbulent moments like the one we live in, escape us.

It was precisely one of the protagonists of ‘Friends’, Jennifer Aniston, who became one of the victims of the culture of nostalgia when some images came to light in which the actress and Brad Pitt greeted each other in the backstage of the SAG Awards with affection. The question then was not why the world desired the return of one of Hollywood’s ‘power couples’But why did she want Jennifer to go back to someone who had been so publicly unfaithful to her. The answer is that this return would have meant the triumph of second chances, a victory that is now celebrated in style with Jennifer, Lopez and Ben Affleck and their new opportunity.

Emma McIntyre Jeff Kravitz

One of the reasons why this return has shocked the networks is that every snapshot is meme meat, the communication tool of the digital age. As it happened with Bradgelina, Bennifer It offers the public the comfort of being able to continue imagining the most intimate details of the relationship by having shared the screen, although in the case of Ben and JLo the film was so bad that it could not even be viewed as a cult B-series film.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

In the same way that once the love of couples ‘made in Hollywood’ such as those formed by Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy or Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor allowed us to get closer to their relationships through cinema, now we can do the same through social networks, with the difference that while couples of the past lived subject to a script that was disrupted with the arrival of celebrity culture, The one that made the paparazzi in charge of taking the reins and the tone of the narrative, now it is the celebrities who tell us their stories as they want.

That is why we love Bennifer, because we have mocked their stratagems and we have learned through the press of their story before they wanted to. Not only nostalgia has triumphed, but also our power of intrusion, something that in the era of networks, is a small victory for fans.

Jeff Kravitz

Another winner in this return that little is named is science, because as the psychiatrist Francesco Ferrari assures, it is a hormonal combination is responsible for ex-partners wanting to come back. When dopamine, which generates addiction, and oxytocin, which produces a sense of connection, combine after a breakdown, we feel the need to recover that person who made us feel good. We know: if the couple has broken up, it will be because that “good” was not so good, but whoever has not had a hangover and has fallen into the trap of asking for a beer in case he fixes things up …

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

These types of couples (those in Hollywood, not the beer and hangover) not only indicate that the second times sometimes work (footnote: let a few months pass before throwing grains of rice, for favor), but the classic that “opposites attract” is true in most Hollywood couples. From Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly to Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogar, pop culture is rife with examples of opposites falling in love and reaching their peak today with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

If the concept of “power couple” It was invented by Hollywood studios to promote their films (the first was formed by the silent film actress Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, whose house was known in the press as Pickfair), today it works so that the members of the couples benefit thanks to new contracts, campaigns and digital actions.

Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks in 1925 Hulton Archive

For the public and fans, it is a soap opera that takes place in real life in which infidelities are aired and forgiven and in which we feel known as schadenfreudeThat is, the pleasure of seeing that even they are not doing well.

What motivates us is not that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in love again to the point that she wears a pendant that says Ben, a sign of nostalgia teen For his part (in which by the way, Ana de Armas also participated before) and he has kissed her buttocks on a yacht as in the video ‘Jenny from the Block’, but what this return says about us: that there is room for second chances and that even if things go wrong, there is hope that everything can turn out well.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The happy ending of Hollywood we no longer believe it, but if it crosses the big screen, as much as we are ashamed to admit it, yes. And what the hell: if the love story has a JLo song as its soundtrack, it’s practically impossible not to.

ABACA

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io