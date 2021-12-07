Why the US ‘light’ boycott of the Winter Olympics in China does not start a Cold War

The United States’ ‘diplomatic boycott’ of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in response to the violation of human rights in Xinjiang province or the suspicious disappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai, has echoes of the Cold War: from when geopolitical tensions spread to other fields such as sports or culture, instrumentalizing even the most beautiful expressions of each nation. But perhaps it is more accurate to say that, this time, it is, at least for the moment and in the case of this boycott, a ‘light’ or even stage confrontation: a fuss with more form than substance.

What the United States is going to do is not sending an official delegation of public representativesBut athletes will compete, and they will, the White House has said, with the “full support” of the state. According to the Government spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, the Biden Administration considers that it would not be “the correct step penalize athletes who have been training for this moment ”.

The decision, shuffled by President Joe Biden in recent weeks, stands in stark contrast to lthe boycotts made by the Americans and the Soviets in the second half of the 20th century. American athletes, for example, did not participate in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, in protest of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan a year earlier. The Russians returned the gesture four years later, when they boycotted the Los Angeles Games in 1984.

One reason the boycott is “diplomatic”, and not complete, may be that the stakes aren’t that high, yet, as in the times of Leonid Brezhnev and Ronald Reagan. Biden may simply want to move a tile, give a warning, a hint that things may get more serious in the future. Or perhaps there is also a fundamental difference with the past: the US and China, despite the upsurge in their tensions in the last five years, they are two countries closely linked and with much to lose if ties are cut.

The China that could be and was not

There was a time when America dreamed of exert the same influence in China as in Eastern Europe, and achieve that, based on investments, market reforms and, ultimately, the development of a middle class, China would end up opening up to the world not only economically but also sociopolitical. Who knows if those drives present in Tiananmen, in 1989, were not they would prosper on horseback from the nascent capitalism and they would end up implanting a pluralist democracy.

But China proved to be, in many ways, an exception, and for now maintains a hybrid system between capitalism and totalitarianism. A refutation of the American idea that economic freedom and freedom of ideas, capitalism and democracy, often go hand in hand. Although the American vision did not come to fruition, along the way it formed a complex shared economic structure in which the two giants became interdependent. The basic equation was that American companies would produce very cheaply in China to then sell their goods in the US, propelling the consumer society at home and allowing China to develop a productive fabric. And so it happened for more than 30 years.

As market journalist Kenneth Rapoza says at Forbes, the productive move to the East “began with industries with high labor content, with low training, such as textiles.” Then it was followed by the electronics industry, the pharmaceutical industry and the manufacturers of all kinds of merchandise. Today, around 70% of the drugs consumed in the US, including all Ibuprofen, are made in China. Besides, of course, the iPhone, the Barbie, the Nike shoes, Gillette razor blades, Levi’s pants or the Black & Decker drill.

Once China developed its middle class, it did not overthrow the Communist PartyBut he extended American business to the entertainment field: to the NBA, amusement parks, or Hollywood movies, which are extremely careful not to offend Chinese sentiments. When the coach of a basketball team casually cross some political red line, or a Taiwanese flag appears on Tom Cruise’s bomber jacket in Top Gun 2, the Party protests and American executives lack time to make amends for the mistake.

So the interconnection is vast, complex and deep; nothing to do with the situation of the Cold War, where the Soviet Union remained a centralized and practically autarkic economy until the end. The United States could afford boycotts, challenges and other slights, that its economic balance would be safe. Today, instead, gets caught in a paradoxical situation: estranged from its second most important economic partner (after the European Union).

At the feet of the giant

That is why it is common to see great american businessmen sweating cold every time a journalist asks them about the repression of the Hong Kong protests or the concentration camps of the Uighur minority in Xinjiang. Last week Ray Dadio, founder of Bridgewater, the world’s largest investment fund, tried to sidestep these questions on CNBC by saying that that of human rights was a subject that he did not master. Then he added that the Chinese Communist Party acted as a “strict father”, using one of the most common common places of the regime: the recurrence of Confucianism and respect for the elderly.

Criticism fell on him everywhere, including from the two main political parties. “Ray Dalio is brilliant and a friend, but his feigned ignorance about China’s horrible abuses and the rationalization of complicit investments there is a sad moral lapse, ”tweeted Republican senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney. “Tragically, this is shared by far too many here and throughout the free world.”

A few days later, Dalio apologized. “Now that things have settled down, I want clarify what I meant when I answered awkwardly to a question about China, “he wrote on his Linkedin account. “I did not mean that human rights were not important. I was trying explain what a Chinese leader told me about how they think in the way of governing ”.

The underlying reality, however, was as follows: Bridgewater had just amassed $ 1.25 billion in China, becoming one of the largest foreign investment funds in the Asian giant. A lot of money depended on Dalio’s words: his and, above all, that of his partners. Also recently apologized was Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase Bank, who had compared to his company, as a joke, to the Communist Party from China.

The price of a break in economic relations can be draconian. Today, in the United States stock markets, for example, 248 Chinese companies are listed, whose total value is around two trillions of dollars. About 10% market capitalization of Wall Street trading floor. The Axios portal collects that American regulation is getting tougher against Chinese companies, which will be forced to be audited; Meanwhile, Chinese regulation is also making it difficult for its companies to be listed on the trading floors of other countries. The Didi company has already been delisted in the US. And it probably won’t be the last.

Still, the diplomatic boycott, supported by both Republicans and Democrats (although some Republicans, like Sen. Tom Cotton, called for a full boycott), still an ugly to the proud giant, who has been ready to respond. “I want to emphasize that the Winter Olympics are not an arena for manipulation and political posturing,” foreign affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian said, threatening a response. “If America is hell-bent on getting its way, China to take resolute countermeasures (…) The United States will pay a price for its wrongdoing ”.