Why does gastric acidity occur in our body?

Heartburn is a burning sensation in the stomach That can irritate the person suffering from it because it is an almost unbearable discomfort until they take action on the matter. Surely you have felt this discomfort but perhaps you do not know what it is, therefore we are going to explain its reasons and also some methods to relieve it and improve your Health.

Among the most frequent symptoms of heartburn there is a burning sensation in the mouth of the stomach and also pain in the aforementioned region, causing acute pain where doctors must confirm the cause and rule out that it is due to problems of Health, originated for example by the heart.

The reflux that characterizes the heartburn travels up the esophagus, causing heartburn up the throat, depending on the severity. The reason for this slight problem of Health It is because inside the stomach the gastric mucosa collaborates in the digestion of food through the generation of hydrochloric acid. This acid destroys food and when it is produced in excess it generates the classic acidity.

Specialists suggest that the ignorance of this picture of Health has related to the heartburn with hunger. The argument is that when the stomach refluxes excessively, its walls become inflamed and rub against each other, causing more pain. So, in this sense, those affected ingest a small portion of bread crumbs that will separate the walls and relieve pain, therefore they link hunger with this annoying symptom.

Finally, beyond consuming bread, there are other alternatives to alleviate that burning in the stomach and enjoy better health. Consequently, experts suggest reducing salt intake as it increases reflux and also reducing high-fat foods because they increase weight and generate heartburn. It is also important to reduce the consumption of carbonated beverages because it increases the gastroesophageal reflux that occurs when the sphincter of the esophagus relaxes.