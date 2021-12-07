Why Amelie Zilber Is Said To Be The New Angelina Jolie

Amelie Zilber and Angelina Jolie They are two strong women who fight to end injustices and seek to change (even a little) the world for the better. To all this, you have to add their incredible physical resemblance.

Perhaps if they were mother and daughter or even sisters, they would not be so equal. It is for all these reasons that they have dubbed Amelie Zilber as Angelina Jolie’s “new heiress”.

Meet Amelie Zilber, Angelina Jolie’s heiress

The model and activist Amelie zilber is using social media to spread political awareness. When he doesn’t post photos to Instagram, he makes informative TikToks on various current social issues.

This young model goes to great lengths to balance her time between school and popularity. So far, he has done it very well, since he has grown exponentially in his career without abandoning his studies.

Speak three languages

Amelie can speak English and French fluently. Also, since she is interested in Middle Eastern politics, she is studying Arabic.

its passion for politics was born thanks to the arguments that his brother and his mother had. She wanted to have the tools to be able to give her opinion and give her point of view, that is why she began to investigate and discovered that she was really interested in the subject.

This whole world opened many paths for the young woman of only 21 years old. This is why he decided that he would use his fame on social media to talk about the importance of politics.

She is always willing to listen to different points of view because she is clear that everyone’s voice is important. A characteristic that distinguishes her and that has allowed her to approach people in a unique way.

Amelie Zilber is beautiful and smart

Amelie zilber fight to banish all kinds of prejudices. One that touches her closely is that, in general, people tend to believe that beauty cannot be associated with intelligence.

“And I hope we can start to change that more”, said. “Because I think it’s important that girls who are beautiful, confident and who love themselves can also be smart and empowering.”.

“I think that is something, a stereotype that we must break and that we must continue to work on. Normalize that beautiful girls can be really insanely smart and empowered? Let’s normalize that because many of us are “, concluded.

All this is not something that the model says only with words, but, day by day, she shows it with her way of developing and acting in life, leaving beauty in the background and carrying the flag of intelligence and knowledge. .

Do you think that Amelie zilber is the new Angelina Jolie?