Who is Eréndira Ibarra, the Mexican who shares credits with Keanu Reeves in “The Matrix Resurrections”

“The Matrix Resurrections”, the most recent film in the science fiction saga that began in 1999, It is one of the most anticipated releases this year, but now it caused surprise among the public that, in the most recent promotional poster of the film that was released on social networks, highlights Mexican actress Eréndira Ibarra, who has one of the co-star characters.

Eréndira (36 years old) was born in Mexico City, but grew up in San José, California. He began his career in 2006 by making small appearances in movies; Years later he ventured into soap operas and later into series such as “Capadocia” and “Camelia la texana”. She She is the daughter of producer Epigmenio Ibarra, who is currently a documentary maker and friend of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The actress She is married to model Fredd Londoño, and has a four-year-old son named Rocco. In recent years she participated in the series “Ingobernable” and “Señorita Pistol”, but On “Sense8” she worked with Lana Wachowski, who selected her to share credits with Keanu Reeves in this new film. “The Matrix Resurrections” will premiere in the United States on December 22; Eréndira herself published the movie poster on her Instagram account, which she complemented with the message “Someone pinch me.”

