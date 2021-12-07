Which sports journalists and celebrities does Atlas like?

The atlas Is living one of the best moments in its historyas it is on the eve of disputing the third ending of his story and he will come out as a favorite, after the great tournament he held, finishing second in the general table.

After eliminate Pumas, the red and black fans erupted in jubilation and it was not for less, it was a I scream that they held out for 22 years.

Among the fans of the Academy, there are many sports journalists and some celebrities who venture into other fields, such as Alejandro Fernandez, who on multiple occasions has expressed his love for the colors of the Atlas, even a few years ago there was a rumor that I wanted to buy the Rojinegros.

Among sports journalists stand out Enrique ‘Dog’ Bermúdez, who barely I was one year old when the Rojinegros conquered its so far unique league title (1951).

Enrique Garay, who is known to be an NFL and NBA expert, is one of the most loyal Atlas fans; During the semifinal back against the Pumas, the sports journalist showed his pride for the red-black success on social networks.

If we talk about loyal fans, Pedro Antonio Flores placeholder image can not miss, famous for his phrase “Do it, gentlemen play” when narrating, the sportswriter lives it bragging his love for the Fury, even during the game against Pumas in the Jalisco Stadium, could not hide the emotion at the time of the final whistle.

Following up with sports journalists, Hector Huerta is one of the largest and loyal fans of the Foxes; Although he does not show off his hobby as much as the aforementioned, the analyst at ESPN has mentioned multiple times that love the colors of the Atlas.

David medrano, a well-known journalist for the TV Azteca network, is another of the old school members What is it fan of the Rojinegros from the Atlas.

The red and black Academy even has fans in the cinema, is about the successful film director, the Mexican Guillermo del Toro, who pointed out at the time that as a child he was passionate about foxes.