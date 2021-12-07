Where was “Mamma Mia!” the movie with Meryl Streep

Mamma Mia! It is one of the most beloved films of the time, this is based on the theater musical of the same name and in turn these are based on the song of the musical group ABBA. In addition to a funny story in this film you can enjoy enviable landscapes, do you want to know where they are? We will show you below.

The movie of Mamma Mia! was released in 2008 and since then this musical comedy directed by Phyllida lloyd It has become one of everyone’s favorite musicals at the moment, since in addition to enjoying a luxurious cast, each of the songs and choreographies tell a story full of love, mystery and a lot of comedy.

It may interest you: Dune: know the Mexican desert where it was recorded

In it we meet Sophie Sheridan played by Amanda seyfried who upon discovering the diary of his mother Donna (Meryl streep) decides to figure out who his father is. For which he comes up with the idea of ​​inviting three likely prospects to his next wedding.

Where was “Mamma Mia!” Recorded?

To represent the Kalokeri Island, the production traveled to Greece, especially to the islands of Skopelos and Skiathos located in the archipelago of The Sporades in the Aegean Sea. These are characterized by having dreamy landscapes where their beautiful beaches of golden sand are usually surrounded by pine trees that contrast with the sea of ​​an intense blue that comes to seem turquoise.

Skópelos is also characterized by its vast vegetation where you can find olive groves and vineyards, which are definitely part of that Mediterranean flavor that we can enjoy in your food.

Architecture is another of those parts that makes distinctive Greek islands since the island of Skopelos currently it is maintained with fairly simple one or two-story houses characterized by being painted white with red or gray roofs and brightly colored doors and windows.

You may also like: Where Thiller, the famous Michael Jackson video was filmed

Currently it only has 6,000 inhabitants and it is still quite unknown for tourism, so it does not have an airport, but you can always visit it on a boat trip.

Some of the locations of this beautiful Greek place that you can enjoy in Mamma Mia! are the Glysteri Cliff where the song “Honey honey” sounds, landscape located on the beach of Glysteri. In addition to the impressive chapel where the protagonists climb a long hill to reach the church known as Agios Ioannis located in the town of Glossa, very close to the north port of the island.