When Ángel Mena scores, León wins eight out of ten games

In the three years he was in Cruz Azul, Angel Mena stayed far from meeting expectations scorer with which he came from Emelec, scoring just 10 goals in 64 games between 2016 and 2019.

Nevertheless, since he arrived at the Lion, the Ecuadorian striker became a key piece and the scorer of the emerald box, for which he has scored 61 goals in 120 games, with a fundamental role on the League of the current Opening 2021.

In this League, Mena has made 4 of the 5 goals with whom the emerald team entered the Final, leaving Puebla out in the quarterfinals now Tigers in the Semifinals.

Of the total games played since his arrival in León, Mena has been present on the scoreboard on 48 times, of which the Leon has won in 39, tied 4 and lost only 5. That is to say that when the Ecuadorian scores, the Leon wins 8 out of 10 duels, since the Clausura 2019, a tournament in which he was signed by the then technical director Ignacio Ambriz.

The double that scored this saturday night in front of the Tigers, with which the Fiera agreed to the End of Opening 2021, was his number 11 with the shirt of the emerald square, a team that reached its fifth final in Liga MX since returning to the First Division in 2012, after 10 long years in the promotion division.

In addition, the two goals against the Monterrey team they meant to Mena exceed the 60 he scored with Emelec, club where it was formed and in which became known by winning three championships in a row (2013, 2014 and 2015), also being part of the ideal 11 of the first division of Ecuador those three seasons.

While still is far from the brand of Mauro Boselli, second historical scorer of Club León, Ángel Mena has become the ideal replacement of the Argentine forward, who in 6 seasons scored 130 goals for the Panzas Verdes, in addition to being part of the squad that achieved the Bicampeonato in the Apertura 2013 and Clausura 2014.

‘WE ARE IMPECCABLE’

With their 4 goals in the Liguilla, Mena tied his production of all Regular Phase. The Ecuadorian scored his last goal in the Regular Phase on Matchday 8 against Tigres, so in the Liguilla he met his best version, which the whole of the Fiera appreciates.

“We are impeccable. Emotionally we are at a thousand, physically we are at 100. The truth is that today the mood is 100 percent, there are no excuses, everyone wants to be, nobody wants to miss the opportunity to fight for a place in the Final“, explained Sebastián Maz, a former forward who now serves as Ariel Holan’s technical assistant.

“Today being with Ariel, getting to this instance has been something wonderful. It was a very hard semester in every way, but the truth is that we have enjoyed it a thousand “.

Maz predicted a closed series, after the Atlas was the least thrashed team of the tournament, in addition to Foxes beat León 2-0 on Matchday 10, at the Jalisco Stadium.

“The truth is that he will be screwed, but that’s how football is,” he added.