WhatsApp Plus: How to download the latest version, APK 18-40-0? Step by Step

WhatsApp, the most famous instant messaging application in the world has just launched a new feature for Android devices and it is the APK 18.40.0, the latest Plus version. Here we tell you Step by Step how to download it and how it works.

WhatsApp Plus Features

One of the great novelties that WhatsApp Plus houses is the sending of audiovisual content without losing quality.

Menu customization.

Call customization.

Inclusion of more emoticons (emojis) to complement your messages.

STEP by STEP: how to download WhatsApp Plus?

Keep in mind that the latest and latest WhatsApp Plus update is only available for Android while iOS devices will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the update.

As it is an APK file, to download the latest WhatsApp Plus update you must delete the version that you already have downloaded on your Android.

Go to Google Chrome and look for version V17.50 as the installation file.

You should also check the download link to prevent malware or virus from installing on your Android.

Once you find the file, click on “Install WhatsApp Plus” and give Chrome to accept all permissions to allow the download of the latest WhatsApp Plus update.

Once the latest version is downloaded to your cell phone, you must enter a phone number to link the contacts, just as you did when starting the original version.

