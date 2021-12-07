What to see today on TV? Tuesday, December 7, 2021 | TV

13.40 / Movistar Classics

‘The enigma … from another world’

The Thing from Another World. United States, 1951 (82 minutes). Directors: Howard Hawks and Christian Nyby. Performers: Kenneth Tobey, Margaret Sheridan, Robert Cornthwaite.

This little classic of fantasy cinema from the 1950s still retains all its power of fascination. A group of scientists who are installed in a polar station will see their existence disturbed by the appearance of an alien being. With such a simple starting point, a narrative model is witnessed that bases its effectiveness on staging and that manages to create restlessness in the viewer with purely visual means, without cheap effects. Many contemporary filmmakers could already learn a little.

15.50 / TNT

‘Contagion’

Cotagion. USA, 2011 (106 minutes). Director: Steven Soderbergh. Performers: Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Marion Cottillard, Jude Law.

The convulsive images of Contagio envelop the viewer in the chaos caused by a pandemic that threatens to exterminate all humanity. Steven Soderbergh opts for a visual tone very close to the documentary, with a twitching camera that shakes to the rhythm of the characters, an example of staging that fills the story with veracity. Contagio is also supported by a script that tenses the intrigue with great skill and a bulky and excellent cast.

19.05 / Movistar Comedy

‘The Bélier family’

France, 2014 (106 minutes). Director: Eric Lartigau. Performers: Louane Emera, François Damiens, Karin Viard, Eric Elmosnino, Roxane Duran.

In recent years it has become increasingly difficult to find films that move away from the imposture and that opt ​​for cinematographic naturalness. The Bélier family borrows some codes from classic comedy to reformulate them from expressive simplicity and from an endearing and affectionate look at its characters, a family in which a teenage girl, who possesses an amazing gift for singing, is the only one who can speak and hear in front of his deaf-mute parents and brother.

19.50 / The 2

‘Page 2 ′ interview with Linn Ullmann

Norwegian writer Linn Ullmann, daughter of filmmaker Ingmar Bergman and actress Liv Ullmann, presents at the literary space Page 2 his novel The restless, in which he describes his childhood beyond the relevance of his parents. In addition, the program will explore the routes of the legendary Henrik Ibsen through the streets of Oslo. He also visits the Deichman public library in the city, which has been around for more than 200 years. The journey through Scandinavian lands ends with a look at the current Nordic crime novel.

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘El hormiguero’ receives a visit from Joan Manuel Serrat

The space that Pablo Motos leads receives an artistic reference, the singer-songwriter Joan Manuel Serrat. The artist has announced that he is saying goodbye to the stage with his tour The vice of singing (1965-2022), which starts in April 2022 and which will consist of some seventy concerts in Spain and America. On the other hand, Serrat celebrates the 50th anniversary of one of his mythical themes, Mediterranean.

22.00 / The 2

‘Orbit Laika’ enters the Jurassic

Dinosaurs appeared during the Triassic period and were the dominant land vertebrates for 135 million years, from the beginning of the Jurassic to the end of the Cretaceous. Eduardo Sáenz de Cabezón and his team will travel to this stage this week in Laika orbit. An installment in which the physicist Javier Santaolalla, the biologist Ricardo Moure, the genetic expert Helena González and the geologist Nahúm Méndez will show dinosaurs as they have never been seen.

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘An American Werewolf in London’

An American Werewolf in London. 1981 (100 minutes). Director: John Landis. Performers: David Naughton, Griffin Dunne.

In his day, An American werewolf in London revolutionized screens with amazing special effects. Today, it still remains as a small cult piece thanks to the remarkable combination of terror, visual gloom and black humor achieved by John Landis.

22.10 / AMC

The series ‘We’ arrives, according to the novel by David Nicholls

Picture Shows: Connie (SASKIA REEVES) Colin Hutton (BBC / Drama Republic. Photographer)

The Serie Us It presents a moving and bittersweet story over six episodes, centered on the Petersen family, which begins with a father who tries to regain the trust and love of his wife and son during a vacation in Europe. David Nicholls adapts his homonymous novel for this production that AMC premieres in double episode format, broadcast tonight, tomorrow and Thursday. next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

22.30 / The Sixth

Double trip for Chicote, in ‘Off the map’

Raquel Sánchez Silva and Lorenzo Caprile are the guests of Alberto Chicote in this week’s delivery of Off the map. The chef travels with Sánchez Silva to Cabo de Gata, in Almería, where they will learn the secrets of the pirates who passed through its coasts and will walk through different marine and inland locations. Later, he will arrive with Lorenzo Caprile ‘The greenway of the train’ in Hervás (Cáceres), whose hiking route is part of the ecotourism movement known as Vías Verdes, which aspire to energize the old train tracks.

22.30 / DMAX

80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor

On the 80th anniversary of the episode that marked a turning point in world war history, DMAX dedicates a special program to commemorate the attack by the Japanese air forces on the US naval base at Pearl Harbor. The channel will broadcast the chapters dedicated to this key moment of World War II from the documentary series World War II: Key Moments and World War II in color.

22.40 / The 1

‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Power’

USA, 2014 (152 minutes). Director: Marc Webb. Performers: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Paul Giamatti.

After the third installment signed by Sam Raimi, the franchise Spider-man she had been quite exhausted. However, Marc Webb knew how to revive it with the new concept Amazing Spider-Man, which remakes Peter Parker in the most convincing way. In addition to some brilliant action sequences, this installment contains, later in the footage, a crucial moment in the character’s trajectory that should not be revealed.

22.45 / Antenna 3

A big step for Han, in ‘Innocents’

In the turkish series Innocent there is no respite for its protagonists. On the one hand, Han ignores İnci’s investigations and will take a step that will radically change his life. On the other, with an openly rebellious attitude, Neriman is ready for the wildest adventures. Among all this, Safiye and Naci once again organize an outing through the streets of Istanbul.

23.45 / TCM

‘Poltergeist’

USA, 1982 (114 minutes). Director: Tobe Hooper. Performers: Craig T. Nelson, Jobeth Williams.

Over time, Poltergeist It has remained as a small classic of horror movies of the eighties. In his images, Spielberg’s hand as a producer can be seen more than clearly and for both good and bad. Poltergeist It was a variation on the haunted house subgenre thanks to the tension created by an excellent first hour of footage. Too bad that part of its final stretch falls into excessive fuss.

23.55 / The 2

‘The children of Daesh’, in ‘Documentos TV’

Thousands of children of fighters of the terrorist organization Daesh and child soldiers recruited by it survive stigmatized and rejected by the society of post-ISIS Iraq. This is the portrait posed by the report The children of Daesh. Without legal recognition, without access to healthcare and education, these young people try to find a future between resilience and revenge. Between 2014 and 2017, Daesh occupied a territory the size of the United Kingdom between Iraq and Syria. Years after the end of the war against the so-called Islamic State and the liberation of one of its two capitals, Mosul, tens of thousands of children survive in Iraq.

