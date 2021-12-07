The wait is coming to an end, which means that the most extensive and incredible new Master Chief adventure to date is about to become available to everyone on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and via Xbox Game. Pass. Of course, for all those who cannot hold back, from SomosXbox we have had the pleasure of being able to enjoy and share with all of you the Halo Infinite review on Xbox Series X. While the campaign mode is extremely incredible, and the critics are proving it with excellent marks, but beyond that, players want to sink their teeth into the work of 343i And they are already wondering what time will Halo Infinite be played?

It seems that some users have been able to do with a physical copy of Halo Infinite ahead of time, although it seems that the game is not 100% complete, since it requires an internet connection for a series of complementary and necessary updates to be able to enjoy the campaign mode, which will be available on December 8, 2021, but will not do so at the same time as many other games. Halo Infinite is the launch of the year, and unlike the others, this is the time when the new story of the Master Chief can be played in Spain, Mexico or other countries.

What time will Halo Infinite be playable?

The image that you can see above, shows some countries with the hours of When will Halo Infinite be available on Xbox and PC, tomorrow December 8, 2021. In SpainBoth players who have purchased Halo Infinite and those who are waiting to play it on Xbox Game Pass, will be able to start enjoying the Master Chief story at 7:00 p.m. (peninsular time). In the case of players of Mexico, will be able play Halo Infinite from 12 noon.

Apart from the specialized press and influencers, no one else has been able to play the Halo Infinite campaign mode, since despite leaking a few weeks ago a early access bundle, 343 Industries has not carried it out. However, tomorrow is going to be a great day, as Halo fans will enjoy the latest and greatest Halo title at the same time.