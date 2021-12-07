What is the favorite SUPERHERO in Mexico? This MAP reveals worldwide popularity data

On the occasion of the next premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home; one of the most anticipated films of the Marvel Universe in this 2021, a platform called “CentroGeo Distance Training” made an interesting infographic where it is thrown what is the favorite superhero Of each country.

The superheroes who participated in this global data collection belong to both the Marvel Universe and the DC Universe and are as follows:

Spider-man

Wonder woman

Batman

Hombre de Hierro

Superman

Captain America

Aquaman

Hulk

Wanda

Groot

Who is the most popular superhero?

The most popular superhero is Spider-Man with a total of 57 countries that place him as the favorite, followed by Wonder Woman (15 nations), Batman (11 countries), Iron Man (10 nations), Superman (6 nations), Captain America (4 countries), Aquaman (4), Hulk, (3), Wanda (2) and Groot (1).

What is the favorite superhero in Mexico?

In Mexico, the inhabitants’ favorite superhero is Iron Man, from the Marvel Universe, played by Robert Downey Jr, while the United States loves Captain America and Canada loves Spider-Man.

Who is Iron Man?

Iron Man is a superhero who appears in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. The character was co-created by writer and editor Stan Lee, developed by screenwriter Larry Lieber, and designed by artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby.

Anthony Edward Stark known as Tony Stark, is an American billionaire business magnate, playboy, and resourceful scientist, who suffered a serious chest injury during a kidnapping in the Middle East.

When his kidnappers try to force him to build a weapon of mass destruction, he instead creates armor to save his life and escape the captivity they hold him in.

Later, Tony Stark develops his suit, adding weapons and other technological devices that he designed through his company, Stark Industries.

Thus, Iron Man uses the suit and the successive versions to protect the world as one more Avenger. Although he initially concealed his true identity, the billionaire eventually reveals it to the world in a public announcement.

Who is your favourite superhero? Does it coincide with that of your country of origin?

